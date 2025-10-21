Researcher
2025-10-21
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Guibentif lab is looking to recruit a researcher. We are affiliated to the University of Gothenburg (GU), one of the largest universities in Northern Europe. Given our affiliation to the Institute of Biomedicine and to the Sahlgrenska Center for Cancer Research, we are part of a supportive interdisciplinary environment, comprising basic developmental biologists as well as clinical scientists.
The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
Duties
The selected candidate will be expected to work in a cross-disciplinary team, and to establish single-cell profiling analysis workflows to dissect developmental processes modelled in stem cell differentiation cultures. The selected candidate will carry out aseptic cell culture and molecular biology experiments, will be involved in mentoring students in the lab, and will be expected to take part in manuscript writing and to regularly present his/her own work in group and departmental meeting.
Qualifications
PhD in the field of stem cell biology and development. In addition, demonstrated skills in single-cell profiling techniques, human pluripotent stem cell culture and differentiation, flow cytometry and confocal imaging will be highly valued.
Employment
The employment is limited (temporary) for 11 months and full-time with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact researcher Carolina Guibentif, phone: +46702253076, email: carolina.guibentif@gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV including a list of publications
• Proof of completed PhD
• Contact details of two references
Applications must be received by: 2025-11-11
The application should contain proof of completed PhD.
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled.
