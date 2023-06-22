Researcher - Mobility and Systems
2023-06-22
Are you interested in autonomous and mobile systems? Would you like to invent new mobility solutions that not only cater to connected individuals but also foster a sustainable society and promote increased road safety? Would you revel in the opportunity to work with advanced AI and AR technologies on multinational projects? If so, RISE has an opportunity just for you!
About us
We are looking for a researcher holding a Ph.
D. to join our team Humanized Autonomy, situated within our Mobility and Systems department. Mobility and Systems comprises six units that are working with applied research, exploring possibilities and consequences of digital technologies and the future of mobility. The Humanized Autonomy unit is a diverse, collaborative team composed of Human Factors experts, Interaction Designers, AI and Machine Learning researchers. We work together as a team on a wide range of projects, working with companies ranging from agile startups to large-scale global companies. We also have collaboration with other institutes and universities, such as VTI, CTH and KTH.
Our primary focus revolves around autonomous and mobile systems, yet our scope of work is expansive, stretching from drones and self-driving cars to remotely operated trucks, public transportation, and urban environments. Some of the exciting companies we work with include, for example Aptiv, Einride, Combitech, Göteborgs Stad, Scania, SmartEye, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group. We perform applied research, technology transfer, and innovation through the deployment of new services and products. Results are disseminated directly to our partners as well as through testbeds, demonstrators, and scientific publications.
About the position
As a researcher within the Humanized Autonomy unit, you will actively collaborate with our partners, conceptualize innovative research ideas, and lead the work to secure funding for our projects. You will be a pivotal part of the team, ensuring the successful and timely completion of project deliverables. You will work in an amazing unit and have lots of individual freedom.
Locations:
Lund, Göteborg
Who are you?
We are looking for a Researcher holding a Ph.D in Applied IT, Interaction Design, Machine Learning or Software Engineering. We believe that you have the necessary technical skills to create your own software solutions for development and evaluation purposes, and that you enjoy programming and exploring new technologies and platforms. We also believe you enjoy working user-centric, and that you have experience working with Applied IT in different contexts.
The following non-exhaustive list shows areas of expertise which are of particular interest for the position:
- Ph.D. in Applied IT, Interaction Design, Machine Learning or Software Engineering
- Significant experience with applying for research funding
- Experience working with industrial partners in joint projects
- Experience working with a human-centric approach and Applied IT
- Experience of working on large-scale research projects
- Important areas of knowledge: AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning (ML), 3D Simulations, Computer Vision, Software Development, Back-end development
Are we right for each other?
At RISE, we like to think differently, and we are convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment where we together challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge and skills for the future. We do not promise you an easy job, but we can promise an exciting journey where we, together with committed and competent colleagues, contribute to a sustainable future and to securing an edge in global competition.
Welcome with your application!
If this sounds interesting and you want to know more you are welcome to contact Johan Sanneblad, Director Humanized Autonomy, johan.sanneblad@ri.se
. We do not accept any applications by email, all applications go through our recruitment tool Varbi. We handle applications on an ongoing basis, interviews take place after week 35. The last application date is August 31, 2023.
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, SACO, 010 516 62 21 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen, 010-516 53 56.
We kindly ask external recruitment companies and salespeople not to contact us as we are governed by the Swedish Procurement Act.
Keywords: Researcher, AI, AR, Applied IT, Game Design, Interaction Design, Software Engineering, Data Science, RISE, Göteborg, Lund
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
