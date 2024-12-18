Research specialist in urban mobility analysis
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Cities around the world are transforming their transportation systems to handle challenges related to climate change, accessibility, new technologies and increased livability. As a research specialist you will be part of a team analyzing the impacts of this transition.
About the division
The division of Physical Resource Theory carries out research and education on potential solutions to our major environmental challenges, e.g. global warming and sustainable use of land and other resources. At our division we focus on research in the field of technical and socio-economic systems addressing the challenges involved in the transition into a sustainable and low carbon society for a growing poulation, where a range of different quantitative and qualitative methods can be applied on our reseach topics. The ambition is to build challenge-driven scientific excellence by crossing traditional boundaries and increase the level of multi-disciplinarity in research. The division has around 50 staff members, faculty and PhD-students with diverse expertise, including engineers, natural and social scientists. We also offer courses in areas related to our research.
Major responsibilities
The research specialist will develop and use various analysis tools to analyze the impacts of transport policies and transport innovations on travel behavior, urban accessibility, and sustainability outcomes. The research specialist will support the faculty in developing the research within urban mobility analysis. Areas of research are related to 15 min cities, parking policies and implementation of various mobility services. This will require expertise in analyzing urban and transportation planning systems, transport behaviors, and stakeholder engagement methods.
Contract terms
Full-time permanent employment
Qualifications
The candidate should have a PhD in a relevant field such as transportation, urban planning or sustainable mobility. The candidate is also expected to have excellent communication skills in English, and proved experience in publishing papers in high impact journals and writing effective funding proposals.
The candidate needs to master: accessibility analysis, spatial analysis, statistical analysis of survey data, and policy analysis. The candidate should also be able to develop survey instruments and collaborate with relevant stakeholders
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 2025-01-18
For questions, please contact:
Professor, Frances Sprei, Unit head, Department of Space, Earth and Environment, Fsprei@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9066890