Research Scientist - Networked Automation Systems
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2024-08-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you passionate about distributed and networked real-time systems? Do you have a drive to turn innovative ideas into industrial prototypes that solve real-world challenges? As a Research Scientist in Networked Automation Systems, you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical expertise to support our divisions in product development and customer engagement. Collaborate with a global network of partners and researchers to shape the future of automation technology. Join our dynamic team focused on Industrial Networks and Control within the Automation Technologies department, and contribute to the development of cutting-edge solutions that will power the digital future of ABB. We offer a stimulating, flexible work environment with abundant opportunities for career growth.
In this role, you will leverage your expertise in distributed and networked real-time systems to lead and collaborate on innovative research projects. You will work closely with international ABB business units, customers, and leading academic institutions to formulate and assess project ideas based on the latest market trends, customer needs, and technological advancements. Your work will involve creating prototypes with tangible business impact and sharing your findings through scientific publications, patents, and technical reports. Additionally, you will build and expand your network within the company, ensuring high-quality deliverables through best software development practices. Collaboration in a diverse, cross-disciplinary team and sharing your knowledge with colleagues will be key aspects of your role.
Qualifications for the role
PhD in distributed real-time systems (or in a related field), or M.Sc. with some experience.
Theoretical and practical knowledge in distributed real-time systems.
Knowledge of real-time operating systems, virtualization and containerization.
Knowledge of Ethernet, IP, and their real-time extensions (e.g. TSN, and DetNet), aswell time-synchronization protocols.
Knowledge of wireless communication technologies is an advantage.
Hands-on prototyping skills to design and implement solutions in embedded SW/HW systems as well in containerized SW environments.
Eagerness to learn, ideate and willingness to start on new topics in other domains such as autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.
Interest in sustainable energy and automation systems is valuable.
More about us
At Corporate Research we lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our four business areas (Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation).
More information: Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom, +46 730 80 99 06, will answer your questions. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Lenny Lars-son, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +46 722 05 65.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by September 8.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/sweden/se/home
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
8848170