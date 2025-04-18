Research Grants Officer Scientific & Societal Projects
2025-04-18
The International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM) seeks a proactive and detail-oriented Research Grants Officer to lead the development and submission of high-quality grant proposals. These proposals will focus on scientific innovation and projects bridging science with societal impact. This position is key in securing national, European, and international funding, aligning with IAAM's mission to promote sustainable development through cutting-edge research and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Moreover, IAAM is looking for a Commission-based Grant Writer to initiate and develop projects for two newly established institutes: the Institute of Advanced Materials and the Institute of AI and Robotics. The Grant Writer will identify funding opportunities that align with IAAM's vision and mission, particularly from the European Union, foundations, and corporate entities in Sweden and across Europe. The role involves extensive research into selecting the most suitable funding calls and submitting at least 50 proposals and requisite progress reports.
Key Responsibilities
Grant Prospecting & Research: Research and identify potential grant opportunities at state, national, and international levels, ensuring alignment with the organization's goals and mission.
Proposal Concept Development: Clarify opportunities and needs to shape proposal concepts. Study Requests for Proposals (RFPs), attend strategy and staff meetings, and develop a deep understanding of the organization's work, programs, priorities, history, innovations, and results.
Proposal Coordination: Maintain a detailed grant deadline tracker and database. Ensure timely submission of proposals by prioritizing tasks, setting target dates, and collaborating with the development team to share relevant information.
Team Collaboration: Coordinate with program staff to gather necessary information and contribute to proposal status updates. Provide input on proposal requirements and support program staff as needed.
Stakeholder Communication: Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills when interacting with high-net-worth donors, foundation representatives, and key stakeholders. Foster positive relationships and effective communication.
Proposal Writing & Reporting: Draft, revise, and finalize high-quality proposals and reports for various stakeholders. Ensure proposals follow writing standards, including clarity, consistency, tone, and formatting. Collect essential project details such as objectives, outcomes, methodology, budgets, KPIs, and evaluation processes.
Proposal Review & Approval: Review proposals with key stakeholders, including executive staff and program leads, to ensure alignment and obtain necessary approvals.
Content Creation: Draft content for external communications, including newsletters, blog posts, and social media. Create presentations for prospective and current partners, incorporating text, visuals, and multimedia.
Process Improvement: Evaluate and enhance proposal-writing strategies, templates, coordination processes, and efficiency to achieve better outcomes.
Goal Achievement: Contribute to the organization's goals, collaborate with teams, and identify opportunities for value addition.
Skills & Qualifications
Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in communications, Journalism, Media, Non-Profit Management, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience in grant writing, prospect research, general fundraising, or comparable roles in a professional setting.
Market Knowledge: Understanding of the donor market, with a willingness to research both national and international funding opportunities.
Critical Thinking: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills; experience in strategic planning and process improvement.
Entrepreneurial Attitude: Self-driven with a focus on achieving results, able to prioritize tasks and manage competing deadlines effectively.
Organizational Skills: Exceptional organizational abilities with keen attention to detail and a commitment to following processes.
Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to create clear, compelling proposals and reports.
Technical Proficiency: Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office, Google G-Suite, social media tools, graphic design platforms (e.g., InDesign), and database applications.
Fast-Paced Environment: Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment with quick turnarounds.
Interpersonal Skills: Excellent communication and collaboration skills with the ability to engage with external partners courteously and professionally.
Ethical Standards: High professionalism and ethical standards, particularly in handling confidential information.
Why Join IAAM?
At IAAM, you will join a forward-thinking organization at the intersection of science, innovation, and society. You'll be part of a global network of researchers and innovators working to address real-world challenges through advanced materials. This role offers the opportunity to make a tangible impact by enabling groundbreaking research and fostering international collaboration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
E-post: careers@iaamonline.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Association Of Advanced Materials
Gammalhilsvägen 18 (visa karta
)
590 53 ULRIKA Jobbnummer
9294772