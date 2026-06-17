Senior Python and Data Analytics Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-17
, Lomma
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, Kävlinge
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a hands-on role where complex, existing data needs to become structured, reliable, and useful. The work spans the full flow from understanding current tables and data structures to building pipelines that collect, transform, and load data from REST APIs into SQL Server. You will also help turn that data into reporting and analysis that supports use cases such as predictive and proactive service management.
This role suits you if you enjoy moving between data engineering, backend development, and analytics. You will work close to business needs while solving technical challenges around integrations, authentication, data modeling, and reporting. What makes the role interesting is the combination of deep technical work and clear business impact.
Job DescriptionYou will analyze existing data structures and identify how data can be cleansed and prepared for easier use.
You will build and schedule Python-based data pipelines that read from REST APIs and load data into SQL Server tables.
You will automate data processing, transformation, and reporting workflows using Python and Shell scripting.
You will develop and maintain backend services and integrations in Flask, including connections to SQL Server and PostgreSQL.
You will create, improve, and maintain reports and dashboards in Power BI.
You will analyze data for concrete business use cases, including predictive and proactive service management.
You will work with authentication and access control in Python applications, including SSO and token-based solutions.
Requirements8+ years of experience in Python, data engineering, analytics, and web development
Experience building data pipelines using Python, REST APIs, and Shell scripting
Experience automating data processing and reporting using Python
Strong experience with JSON parsing and data transformation
Expertise in enterprise data modeling and data warehousing concepts
Proficient in SQL Server, including complex queries and tuning
Hands-on experience with Pandas, NumPy, SQLAlchemy, and Matplotlib
Experience developing RESTful APIs and backend services using Flask
Experience integrating Flask applications with SQL Server and PostgreSQL
Experience implementing SSO in Python applications
Experience with OAuth 2.0, OIDC, SAML, Azure AD / Entra ID authentication, JWT-based authentication, and RBAC
Ability to complete a pre-assignment drug test
Nice to haveExperience developing interactive reports and dashboards using Power BI
Experience managing Power BI datasets, workspaces, and apps
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments
Knowledge of Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7925797-2056825". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9967227