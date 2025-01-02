Research Engineer Scientific Data
Your team
You will join the Scientific Data group of the Technical Division, an international team responsible for data acquisition from state-of-the-art detector systems through to the development and support of software projects for data analysis and visualisation at the beamline experimental stations.
The detectors used for recording data at the beamlines are a crucial aspect of the MAX IV scientific infrastructure, demanding specialised and dedicated support. In this domain we are looking for a Detector Software Engineer to work on the integration, commissioning and operations support of the detectors and their associated readout hardware and software.
The main role of the successful candidate will be to integrate and ensure the operation of the commercially supplied detectors, both position measuring and energy resolving, especially megapixel photon-counting detectors and sCMOS cameras. Here we deal with challenging high data rates and large data volumes using modern software frameworks and computing infrastructure, integrated into high performance and sustainable services. The successful candidate will also work closely with the beamline scientists in order to understand their detector requirements and deliver the optimal detector performance for different experimental techniques. There is also scope to seek out collaborations with other institutes who are engaged in detector research and development in order to bring custom solutions to the MAX IV beamlines where needed. We encourage participation in international conferences and workshops through articles and presentations.
Your main work tasks will be
- Integration of detectors into control and DAQ pipelines and support of these systems in
operation, combining an understanding of the underlying principles of operation of the
detectors with the ability to deliver robust scientific software engineering solutions
- Understand the detector needs of the beamlines and advise during procurement of
detector systems
- Liaise with commercial and non-commercial detector suppliers, trouble-shoot new and
existing detectors, follow up with suppliers on any fixes or updates
- Carry out Site Acceptance Tests and other performance and characterization tests of
different detectors (photon counting, charge integrating, energy resolving...)
- Produce documentation for the support of the installed detector systems
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- Degree in physics, engineering, computer science or equivalent qualifications or
experience
- Experience working with (ideally photon) detectors for scientific applications and an
understanding of their operating principles
- A proven ability in software development and data analysis in a high-level programming
language (Python, C++, Rust...) in a Linux environment
- Good communication skills, ability to interact effectively with staff at all levels in and
outside MAX IV
- Ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team
Below are seen as merits
- Higher degree in a relevant field
- Experience with commercial X-ray detector systems typically found at synchrotron
beamlines
- Experience in detector development for synchrotron applications
- Experience with high performance/distributed computing and networking
- Experience with analysis of data in HDF5 format
- Experience working with FPGAs using HLS (e.g. Vivado) and/or OpenCL
- Working experience at synchrotrons or other large experimental facilities
- Experience of the Timepix3 ASIC
As a person you
- Are a self-starter with a passion for learning new technologies
- Take initiative to solve problems
- Are creative, flexible and performance oriented
- Have an ability to cooperate and work with others as part of a multi-disciplinary team
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV family, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV är ett nationellt forskningslaboratorium med Lunds universitet som värduniversitet. MAX IV tillhandahåller toppmodern utrustning för forskning inom områden som teknik, fysik, strukturbiologi, kemi och nanoteknik. MAX IV kommer att ta emot upp till 2 000 nationella och internationella forskare årligen, vilka genomför banbrytande experiment inom material- och biovetenskap med hjälp av det briljanta röntgenljuset.
