Research Engineer in Trustworthy Automated Driving DevOps
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Innovative software solutions for connected automated vehicles will be the key to driving this shift successfully. To ensure success and position Scania at the forefront as a software company, we are building a research team of PhD-students and research engineers in the area of software defined vehicles. The goal is to increase the speed of product development by utilizing solutions based upon software combined with digitalization and automation of the development framework.
We apply a case-study-driven research approach, meaning that research ideas are implemented and evaluated using case studies, and the results are used to drive the next steps in research. As a research engineer you get the opportunity to contribute in development of novel methodology using state-of-the-art knowledge with overall goal to prepare Scania to take next steps needed to stay in a top position as a software driven automotive OEM.
This specific position is for the project TADDO - "Trustworthy Automated Driving DevOps", in which we intend address the insufficiency of current DevOps practices for safety-critical systems. Trustworthy DevOps refers to the need to trust the entire "loop"; from monitoring over updates to the actual safety risks and performance related to the "updated behaviors" and their impact. A focus of the work will be formal methods to ensure modular trustworthy architectures for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Furthermore, solutions developed need to take into account the high degree of configurability of Scania products.
The project is a collaboration between Scania, KTH, Einride and more. For more information see https://www.vinnova.se/en/p/taddo---trustworthy-automated-driving-devops/
.
Key responsibilities
Engage closely with researchers and other engineers related to the project, to define and plan development of an experimental development environment and case studies.
Based upon, and using the research result, develop and maintain the experimental development environment.
Support and coach product development projects in proof-of-concepts validating approaches resulting from the research.
Tech transfer of the research results to ensure long term benefits at Scania, taking non-technical feasibility into account.
Actively participate in collaboration within the project, including writing scientific papers.
Qualifications
MSc- or PhD-degree in computer science or similar.
Experience with software development in industry (automotive engineering).
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Interest and experience with formal methods.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Do you share our passion about new technology and want to work on projects that will change the industry? Apply today and join a diverse and talented team committed to devising innovative solutions that redefine the way we deliver and learn from software solutions.
For more questions please contact:
Mattias Nyberg, Research Manager, +46-70 788 37 36, mattias.nyberg@scania.com
Elvedin Ramic, recruiting Engineering Manager, +46-706970687, elvedin.ramic@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8712419