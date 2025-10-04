Research Engineer
Research Engineer
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
Are you a naturally curious problem-solver who loves working independently and pushing boundaries? Then you might be the perfect fit for our team of Changemakers!
Research Engineer
About the job
If you're eager to grow, challenge ideas, and communicate across labs, factories, and customers-this role offers the perfect mix of technical depth and stakeholder interaction.
In your future role as Research Engineer you will
* Identify new product/process optimization and technical solutions and new application opportunities for Kromasil and share these with other team members and management
* Set-up, plan, execute, analyze, interpret and report experiments within and outside own unit
* Participate in assigned projects/activities, lead projects/activities and ensure execution and delivery of technical results
* Ensure customer satisfaction through knowledge support and trouble shooting in customer related problems
* Responsibility to support product development tasks in implementation stages, like production scale up and validation, technical and analytical development and customer evaluation
We believe you bring
* Master's Degree in chemistry / chemical technology
* Good practical skills for making trials in lab-, pilot and full scale environment
* A few years of work experience within silica chemistry and chromatography
* Good communication skills in writing reports and presenting results
* Contribute to personal motivation, involvement and competence development in order to provide efficiency and valuable results to the company
* Good knowledge in Swedish, speaking and writing
We believe you are...
A selfdriven and curios person that loves to test and contribute with new ideas. You support your team as well as the customers with your knowledge in silica chemistry and chromatography.
We offer you
Join a close-knit and curious R&D team where chemistry meets creativity. We're a group of six colleagues working together to develop innovative products that make a real impact. Our work is hands-on, experimental, and deeply collaborative, with plenty of lab time and the freedom to explore new ideas.
Here's what you can expect:
* Meaningful lab work: You'll be involved in designing and testing new chemical concepts, evaluating functionality, and helping shape products that go to market.
* Freedom with support: Our team thrives on independence and initiative. You'll have the space to drive your own work, with a manager who supports rather than directs.
* Cross-functional collaboration: You'll work on diverse projects, engage with customers, and communicate across departments-so strong interpersonal skills are key.
* A flexible pace: While there's plenty to do, we don't operate under intense time pressure. You'll have the autonomy to manage your workload and focus where it matters most.
* An international team with local roots: We speak English day-to-day, but ideally you're comfortable in Swedish or open to learning, as you'll interact with local stakeholders.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Joakim Höglblom and Manager Kromasil R&D and based in Bohus.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
As an applicant, a background check may be required before employment, depending on the role's requirements. You will receive information about this later in the recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Joakim Höglund, Manager Kromasil R&D, joakim.hoglund@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here,
Akademikerklubben: Niclas Lundahl +46 709 57 76 14
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman +46 709 577 11 03
IF Metall: Maria Björkstål+46 733 57 81 37
Dennis Ljunggren, +46 709 57 72 58 Ersättning
