Research assistant in Business Studies
Södertörns högskola / Högskolejobb / Huddinge Visa alla högskolejobb i Huddinge
2025-06-17
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Södertörns högskola i Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
The Department of Social Sciences encompasses ten main areas, several interdisciplinary educational programs, and multiple research centers. The department also hosts the graduate school Politics, Economy, and Society's Organization (PESO). Business Studies, Economics, Sociology, and Political Science have degree-granting rights at the doctoral level, and the ambition is to develop PESO as a research area further.
The Division of Business Studies at the Department of Social Sciences is one of the larger subjects at the university, with approximately 1,000 students and about 40 teachers and researchers. Teaching is conducted at both the undergraduate and advanced levels. The subject also offers doctoral education with PhD students.
Job description
You will work with a small team at Södertörn University led by a senior professor in business studies. You will work on data collection, highlighting the latest research within the field of business, AI and blockchain, spatial and bibliometric datasets, managing metadata, and supporting the software infrastructure enabling similar activities.
Tasks of the research assistant include:
• Developing a detailed monitoring plan within the team, defining the purpose, identifying indicators, and determining data collection and analysis methods.
• You will analyze blockchain-based peer-to-peer business transactions for international trade.
• You will implement a measurement system combining quantitative and qualitative methods, primarily using digital surveys.
• You will be monitoring the process and how data should be collected, analyzed, and reported in a scientifically based and ethical manner. Regular data collection per the monitoring plan is required to oversee continuous project progress.
• Actively preparing and presenting descriptive data analysis. Data analysis is done in Stata, EQS, and AMOS.
For more information about the position, click here.
Employment
The position is limited to 12 months at full-time (100%) from 2025-10-01 to 2026-09-30 or as agreed.
Application
The application deadline is on the 1st of July 2025.
Additional information
Pejvak Oghazi, Professor of Business Studies, Pejvak.oghazi@sh.se
Lovisa Uttman, HR officer, lovisa.uttman@sh.se Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Södertörns Högskola
(org.nr 202100-4896), http://www.sh.se/ Jobbnummer
9393370