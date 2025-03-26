Research assistant biochar
Department of Energy and Technology
About the position
We are looking for a research assistant for work in research projects that analyses the long term persistence of biochar in soil.
There is a growing interest in biochar due to its ability to store carbon and thereby reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. At biochar production, energy products are formed, which affects the energy system. An assessment of the sustainability of biochar systems needs to take into account climate impacts and other environmental aspects. Various societal actors request information on the environmental effects of biochar and the use of resources, in order to support decision-making.
The research group performs several research projects on the environmental impacts of bioenergy-biochar systems nationally and internationally. The research assistant will perform modelling and computations, literature reviews and reporting. Some experimental work may be included.
Your profile
Qualification requirements:
• Education at advanced level in technology or science with a focus on energy or environment.
• The holder of the position must be able to communicate in English, and it is an advantage to also be able to communicate in Swedish.
Meritorious qualities:
• Knowledge on biochar, programming in Python, life cycle assessment, agriculture, or bioenergy is an advantage for the position.
Emphasis is placed on personal qualities, such as the ability to work together, analytical and problem-solving ability as well as the ability to work independently.
About us
The Department of Energy and Technology (ET) at the Soil, Water and Environmental Center (MVM) offers a stimulating and interdisciplinary research environment with both national and international focus. We are among the leading institutions in the country when it comes to the analysis of systems for the production of food, biomaterials and bioenergy with food analysis. The department and the researchers involved have very extensive experience in doctoral education and supervision.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 6 months with possible extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before April 9th, 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion.
