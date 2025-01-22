Remote Part-Time Job Opportunity for Students: Data Entry Specialist
Are you a detail-oriented student looking for a flexible remote role to complement your studies? Join an innovative team as a Data Entry Specialist and contribute to exciting projects while developing valuable skills.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will assist with data entry and organization within a project management tool. You'll collaborate with a dynamic team, ensuring accurate and consistent data while learning new skills along the way. This is a part-time position (approximately 10 hours per week) with flexible working hours to fit your schedule.
You are offered
• Gain valuable experience in an innovative and fast-paced environment.
• Enjoy the flexibility of remote work and part-time hours.
• Perfect opportunity for students or recent graduates.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create and configure new projects in the system based on team requirements.
• Enter, update, and maintain data accurately and efficiently.
• Ensure data consistency and accuracy across all project details and fields.
• Collaborate with team members to gather necessary information.
• Troubleshoot and resolve any data-related issues that may arise.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Applicants must be enrolled in a university program at a minimum of 50% study pace.
• Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.
• Ability to work independently and meet deadlines.
• Efficient and reliable in completing tasks.
Preferred: Familiarity with project management tools (training will be provided).
Languages: Proficiency in English or Swedish.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
