Regulatory Requirement Engineer - Radio
2023-05-08
Are you service-minded with an interest for regulatory requirements around the world?
Axis products are sold worldwide. This means that there are many regulatory requirements to fulfil. Within the team today we have regulatory engineers focusing on Radio, EMC and Product Safety but our radio engineer has decided to take on other challenges within Axis so I'm therefore looking for a replacement.
You will be part of our team in Lund supporting all projects that need to fulfil radio requirements.
Who is your future team?
Within the Regulatory team today we have engineers focusing on requirements within Radio, EMC, Product Safety and Explosion Protected Products but our radio engineer has decided to take on other challenges within Axis so I'm therefore looking for a replacement.
Even though all have their own focus area we work as a team and help each other when needed. We like to help each other and all the development projects and external partners.
The Regulatory team is part of Development Services which is a department within R&D with mixed specialists and we support all product development teams at Axis. We are responsible for, among others, circuitboard layout, product maintenance, industrial design and regulatory approvals. We work together with and are a part of development projects, technology activities and introduction of new products.
What you'll do?
Your challenge will be to keep up to date with regulatory requirements in different countries around the world primarily regarding Radio but also together with the rest of the team, work with Product Safety and EMC. Your main tasks will be to:
* Contribute with expertise regarding radio regulatory requirements in development projects
* Act as contact person to external test houses
* Assist development engineers during testing internally and at test houses
* Handle a lot of documentation
* Find practical solutions to difficult challenges
Your work will include some limited travelling.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You probably have an education within electrical engineering or similar but most importantly you have knowledge and interest about different regulatory standards regarding electronic products globally with focus on RF and Radio directives. We believe you also might have some experience in product development concerning EMC and Product Safety issues and that you have experience in hardware development and design verification. Previous contacts with test houses and notified bodies are also a merit.
Furthermore you enjoy working as an internal specialist, supporting different projects and engineers with your expertise in regulatory requirements. Apart from this your work will require many external contacts and your ability to cooperate with different teams and individuals will be crucial for our success. We therefore believe you are a person with an open minded attitude and strong communication skills in Swedish and English.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Education in Electrical Engineering
* Working knowledge of RF products
* Experience in product certifications
* Bonus points for other languages apart from Swedish and English
What Axis have to offer
In exchange for your dedication, Axis can offer you a job in a great, friendly and professional team. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world class, high quality products, services and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
Ready to Act?
