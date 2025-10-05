Regional Operations Manager (full time)
2025-10-05
We're Hiring: Regional Operations Manager (Full-Time)
Location: Västra Götaland (Malmö)
Company: AM365Group AB
Number of positions: 1 or more
Are you a dynamic and energetic individual looking to take on a new challenge in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? We are a fastly growing company providing logistic services (food delivery, package delivery), manpower, and more - and we're looking for a dedicated Regional Operations Manager for the Malmö region to help oversee and expand our day-to-day operations.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee and support local fleet managers across our service areas in Malmö.
Coordinate and streamline multiple service operations, including rider-based delivery services.
Lead the recruitment, onboarding, and training of new riders and operational staff.
Develop and manage rider schedules and ensure optimal resource allocation.
Monitor performance, service quality, and compliance with company standards.
Facilitate communication and collaboration between different teams and our subcontractors.
Identify operational bottlenecks and contribute to continuous improvement efforts.
What We're Looking For
Prior experience in management or team coordination (1-3+ years preferred).
Strong organizational and problem-solving skills.
Ability to lead, motivate, and support a diverse and distributed team.
Comfortable working with data, schedules, and coordination and communication.
Excellent communication skills in English both written and verbal.
Flexibility and adaptability in a fast-moving environment.
What We Offer
A chance to grow with a scaling company making a real impact in the delivery and services sector.
Collaborative, team-focused work culture.
Competitive salary based on experience.
Opportunities for advancement and leadership roles.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to:info@am365group.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-04
E-post: info@am365group.se
