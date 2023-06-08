Regional L&d Manager (emea)
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The role
We are looking for a committed and innovative person to join the team in the role of a Regional L&D Manager, holding responsibility for the EMEA market. We need a professional that will contribute to our approach to regional/local learning. This role will mean continuous functional collaboration with the commercial operations L&D team, and you'll be a key interface with the EMEA region management board, supporting and working on learning activities execution across multiple channels.
You will join a highly interesting area with a large business scope; an area that secures profitable and efficient omni-channel development and promotes future oriented premium consumer experience in support of our retailers.
Role Purpose
* Coordinating the L&D change process on a regional level
* Developing effective regional governance to provide two-way dialogue
* Working with markets to ensure that their L&D focus aligns with the stated commercial needs
* Ensuring the consistency of execution, you will monitor and support markets with L&D business planning
* Implementing regional deployment of the L&D roadmap utilizing centrally approved tools, methods, and processes
* Identifying opportunities for efficiency and improvement in-region and sharing these with the central function
* Ensuring that required dealer standards in the L&D area are planned for and met
* Chief liaison between region / central for L&D (Commercial Operations)
* Ensuring that best practice sharing activities propagate through the region
* Engaging with regional counterparts to ensure globally consistent approach
* Escalating regional issues/concerns/risks to central function
Key Skill and Experience Areas
* Ideally you have Automotive experience and knowledge about the retailer business
* Experience in a regional role with demonstrable ability to influence the actions and performance of others through coaching or other means
* Having in depth understanding of learning solutions and their practical application, understanding adult learning principles
* You are comfortable with managing and participating in multiple complex learning projects
* You can prioritize efforts and move between rapidly changing goals
* Comfortable working in a remote team environment
* Effective at building rapport and a good communicator
* Good organization and self-discipline
* Effective oral and written communication skills (English)
About you
You have a high level of integrity and professionalism and are keen to take ownership in your areas of expertise. You are structured and result oriented and have a clear personal commitment to get things done to a high quality, efficiently and on time. You are comfortable working individually but at the same time you have cross-functional and integrated work experience, with the ability to cooperate and work in an international team environment. Comprehensive prioritization skills will be an asset in this role, as well as finding new and innovative ways to increase customer satisfaction and deliver effective solutions in complex situations. We are looking for professionals with at least 5 few years of experience in Automotive sector and commercial operations, L&D expertise will be a nice to have.
Location:
