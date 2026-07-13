Regional IT/OT Specialist for BU Service
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2026-07-13
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The Opportunity
We are looking for a Regional IT/OT Specialist to support the delivery, operation, and continuous improvement of IT/OT services across factory sites, workshops, and laboratories in Europe within Hitachi Energy's Service Business.
In this role, you will combine hands-on technical expertise with collaboration across teams to ensure reliable and secure operations. You will play a key role in supporting critical systems, enhancing cybersecurity, and acting as a bridge between business stakeholders, vendors, and Group IT.
This position offers a dynamic industrial environment with exposure to operational technology, laboratory systems, and continuous improvement initiatives.
How you'll make an impact
Provide on-site and remote IT/OT support for hardware, software, and connectivity across factories, workshops, and laboratories
Perform hands-on support at regional sites and travel as required to ensure operational continuity
Maintain and support locally managed systems and equipment outside Global IT coverage
Manage and support IT/OT applications, including coordination with external vendors
Support laboratory instruments, ensuring reliable connectivity, data transfer, and integration with business systems
Maintain operational technologies such as collaboration tools, security systems, and badging solutions
Implement and support cybersecurity measures, including system configuration, patching, and incident response
Ensure services are delivered in compliance with company standards, policies, and regulatory requirements
Collaborate with stakeholders and vendors while documenting solutions and driving continuous improvement
Willing to travel ca 40 % of your work time and you always represent Hitachi Energy the best possible way
Your Background
3–5+ years of hands-on experience in IT/OT support, service delivery, or infrastructure within industrial, manufacturing, or laboratory environments
Experience with manufacturing processes, OT environments (e.g., MES), or LIMS is considered an advantage
Experience supporting end-user hardware, software, networking, and connectivity
Experience working with vendors and supporting operational technology systems
Solid understanding of cybersecurity fundamentals, patching, and secure system configuration
Strong problem-solving skills with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset
Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively across teams
Proficiency in English and knowledge of one or more Nordic languages is a must
ITIL4 certification is a plus
What we offer (relevant for Sweden)
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
The position is based in Ludvika, Drammen or Vaasa.
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Anna Sävenstedt, +46 73 0669908; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 10 7382747; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10000737