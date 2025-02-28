Regional Demand Planner
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Logistikjobb / Mölndal Visa alla logistikjobb i Mölndal
2025-02-28
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Mölnlycke is now looking for a Regional Demand Planner within Gloves to be based at our new headquarters in Gothenburg.
This is a great opportunity to make an impact as an experienced demand planner, to train and mentor stakeholders, with occasional travel mainly within Europe.
About the job
In this position, you will develop robust short- and long-term demand plans and conduct monthly demand forecast maintenance for relevant local markets for Mölnlycke Gloves Business Area.
We are looking for an experienced demand planner to best meet customer demands while driving forecasting improvements by applying best practices, utilising statistical forecasting, and enriching the baseline forecast with all relevant input from customers, Sales, Marketing, Commercial, Operations, Finance, and other relevant functions.
Main accountabilities for this position
Develop seasonal demand forecasts and anticipate customer reactions.
Interact with sales, marketing, and finance to understand demand forecast drivers and plan and drive monthly forecast meetings with all stakeholders.
Work with customers, sales, and supply chain management to improve forecast accuracy and closely cooperate with and provide input to the Supply Chain Planning organisation to ensure the best possible product availability.
Update sales about supply constraints, assist in risk assessment and mitigation activities, and coordinate and communicate action plans.
Identify areas of improvement in Mölnlycke's Business Management process, recommend actions, and mentor and train stakeholders as needed.
What you will need
A business or technical degree or equivalent
Minimum 3 years of professional experience in Data Analytics
Strong demand planning experience, ideally in the medical industry.
Demonstrated proficiency in statistics, forecasting, and forecasting methods.
Well-versed in translating data and customer insights into business advice.
Experience with demand planning tools (Kinaxis, Demantra, SAP, or similar).
Experienced user of Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerBI, and PowerPoint).
Strong interpersonal, communication, influencing, and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to engage with the market and customers.
A strong desire to impact the business through data-science techniques.
Ability to travel about 10% of the time, mainly within Europe.
Proficiency in the English language.
What you'll get
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company healthcare
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Molnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organized in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, where HQ is at. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to succeed in this role, we want to hear from you as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mölnlycke Health Care AB
(org.nr 556547-5489)
Entreprenörsstråket 21 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9194059