Recruitment & Onboarding Coordinator
2025-02-05
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com
We are currently looking for a Recruitment & Onboarding Coordinator to join our Talent Acquisition Team in Örebro. Are you a service-oriented coordinator with strong administrative skills? Do you thrive in a supportive role with many different contacts? If so, this opportunity could be perfect for you. This is a temporary assignment from March 2025 to March 2026.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Join our team
The Talent Acquisition Team in the Regional Center of Excellence HR Nordics, based in Örebro and Prague, focuses on employer branding, recruitment, and onboarding. We are a dedicated team committed to attracting the right talent in alignment with our business strategy and core values, while also ensuring inclusion and diversity.
Your mission
Your primary focus will be to coordinate incoming recruitment requests from the business and serve as the first point of contact for recruitment and onboarding. You will play a crucial role in ensuring an excellent candidate experience by creating employment contracts, initiating the onboarding process and HR adminstration for new employees.
Additionally, the role involves improving and developing our processes and ways of working, leveraging digitization and agile methodologies to achieve greater efficiencies.
Your profile
You are service-oriented with a strong sense of responsibility. You excel at prioritizing tasks and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You take pleasure in administrative work and coordination, have a keen attention to detail, and you are a team player who enjoys sharing knowledge and experiences with you colleagues.
* Extensive experience in administration.
* Proficiency in working with various systems.
* Communication skills in Swedish and English.
* Experience in HR administration, recruitment and labor law is a plus.
Location and other
You will be working at our office located in Örebro, where we have flexible workplaces, newly built offices and many creative and pleasant meeting areas.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, some things make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc. Find out more at https://www.epirocgroup.com/en/work-at-epiroc
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-02-20. We review applications continuously.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position please contact Talent Acquisition and Learning & Development Manager, Ann-Sofie Pihl 076-697 69 54 ann-sofie.pihl@epiroc.com
