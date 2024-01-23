Receptionist
We are looking for a professional, friendly receptionist for our office to represent our team and serve as the first point of contact for our guests. You have a good ability for structure and multitasking and like to fill your day with many varied tasks and see other people's problems as challenges to solve. You can easily connect with people.
Your key responsibilities will include answering and transferring phone calls, booking appointments for the team, managing our incoming and outgoing mail, preparing our premises for events, filing and basic bookkeeping, and assisting with social media marketing.
Requirements for the ideal candidate include:
Bachelor degree or equivalent
Professional demeanor
1-2 years of relevant work experience
Familiarity with basic office software
Basic bookkeeping knowledge
Ability to operate scanners, copiers, and printers
Experience with digital marketing is an advantage
Attention to detail
Positive attitude
Selection and interviews are ongoing. The position is a 100% permanent position with a trial period of 6 months.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22
E-post: karalgroupab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Karal Group AB
