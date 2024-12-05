RAN Digital twin modelling & evaluations
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-12-05
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are expanding our simulation platform development team in BNEW Standards & Technology. At Standards & Technology we ensure technology leadership in Radio Access Networks (RAN) through actively driving standardization, new architectures, concepts, and testbeds including SW- and HW research. Technical focus includes 6G, automation and artificial intelligence, cyber security and more.
We are now looking for a capable new member to join 5G/6G simulations platform development and evaluations teams. The position domain is Radio Access Networks with focus on RAN simulations and simulator platform development.
You will be working with best in class third party and internal Ericsson tools, where we demonstrate 5G and 6G radio Network concepts that are simulated to show network performance in a simulated "real world" environment, or "digital twin" of the real network. Evaluation and visualisation with 3D world models of, for example, real cities and places in the world makes the results more relevant to Ericsson customers and stakeholders.
You will push the boundaries in developing world class RAN digital twin modelling support in our simulation platforms to be used in the simulations and in novel visualisations of the results.
You will be involved in other technology leading areas of our simulation platform development for example in incorporating AI/ML aspects into simulator flows.
The location of this position will be either Kista or Lund.
What you will do:
• Ensure technology leadership and profitable business for Ericsson by driving and contributing to Ericsson's technology strategy in RAN digital twins modelling and evaluation
• Identify new opportunities for state-of-the-art RAN simulations, protect ideas with patents where relevant, and implement solutions to enable best practice evaluations of use cases and scenarios (e.g. 3D modelling, visualizations, industry platforms)
• Support related activities and collaborate with e.g. different Ericsson units and external partners
The skills you bring:
• PhD, MSc or BSc in Computer Engineering, or equivalent
• Enjoyment in programming for a purpose, to improve the way things work.
• Excellent depth in software engineering e.g. Digital Content Creation (DCC), Python
• Meriting skills: DevOps, testing, git, AWS, Linux, CI/CD, 3D, UI/UX, APIs, data visualization, rendering, geodata knowledge.
• Interest in putting together pipelines and tools to incorporate the latest technologies into our simulation flows.
• An artistic and creative side is a bonus for this position, where novel 3D visualizations of results to customers and stakeholders is essential.
• A desire to stretch yourself and develop your knowledge and skills in a rapidly growing and important area.
• Ability to develop strategies and prioritize activities.
• Meriting skill: Knowledge of wireless communication, modeling and performance evaluations.
• Excellent networking, collaboration, communication and innovation skills with high energy and motivation
• Experience from research or development of simulation/evaluation tools are considered valuable merits Ersättning
