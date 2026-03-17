Radiographer
Region Kalmar län / Sjuksköterskejobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla sjuksköterskejobb i Oskarshamn
2026-03-17
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Kalmar län i Oskarshamn
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work in a modern, high-technology environment that is constantly evolving?
Then a position with us at the Radiology Department could be the right opportunity for you.
As a radiographer with our team, you will work with a wide range of imaging modalities and have good opportunities for professional development within your field.
The role
As a radiographer, you will work in close collaboration with physicians, assistant nurses and medical secretaries to provide high-quality diagnostic imaging based on each patient's individual needs. The work is varied and engaging, offering new challenges and continuous learning opportunities.
At the Radiology Department, we place great importance on a positive working environment where staff feel supported and motivated. Working hours include a varied schedule with day, evening and weekend shifts.
About you
We are looking for a licensed radiographer with a strong interest in both patient care and medical technology.
You are motivated, proactive and stimulated by innovation and change. Together with the team, you will contribute to the continued development of the radiology service. You have strong communication skills and value teamwork, both within the department and in collaboration with other hospital services. You are confident and professional in your role.
About the department
We are a small department with clear goals and act as a service unit for other hospital departments within both inpatient and outpatient care. We work flexibly to ensure the best possible care for our patients, providing fast and reliable diagnostic services. Our patient interactions are often brief and well structured.
The Radiology Department is modern, fully digitalised and provides general radiology services. In addition to conventional radiography, we perform fluoroscopy, CT, MRI (two scanners: 1.5T and 3T), screening and clinical mammography, ultrasound, and aortic aneurysm screening. We are regionally responsible for ultrasound-based aortic screening, which is performed by radiographers.
Working hours and team
The department operates primarily during daytime hours (07:30-16:00). Staff are on site until 20:00 each day, followed by an on-call service from home during evenings, nights and weekends.
You will become part of a team of approximately 35 colleagues. We are committed to maintaining a patient-centred approach and providing high-quality, accessible diagnostic services to the community.
The Radiology Department at Oskarshamn Hospital is recognised for its strong results and high standards of care, something we are very proud of.
About Oskarshamn and Kalmar County
Oskarshamn is a smaller city within Kalmar County and lies in the southeast of Sweden, nicely overlooking the Baltic Sea, which means you are working and living in beautiful nature surroundings. The county is a very popular summer destination with beautiful archipelago in the northern county and the popular island "Öland" in the south. Kalmar airport, about 40 min from Oskarshamn will connect you to international airport Arlanda in Stockholm and Frankfurt airport. If you prefer to take the train you can travel to other cities in Sweden as well as Copenhagen, Denmark. The city of Oskarshamn is a great place for the whole family with many schools, activities, and outdoor life but also plenty of restaurants and shops.
Terms of employment
Before moving to Sweden you need to reach B2 level in the Swedish language. Your license as a doctor needs to be recognized by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. Socialstyrelsen-licence-application
We provide further language studies in Swedish to reach the C1 level. If the trial period will be proved satisfactory and you demonstrate required skills recognized by Region Kalmar, it will automatically turn into a permanent position.
All contracts follow local and national collective agreements. Salary is set individually depending on your qualification and experience.
Support during recruitment process before moving to Sweden
You will receive continuous information and support from Region Kalmar regarding relocation, establishment and language education.
If you are an EU/EEA citizen you may be eligible for support from EURES: EURES Target Mobility Scheme (europa.eu)
Support after moving to your new home in Sweden
An intensive language course to reach C1 level in Swedish Help with practical matters, such as social security number, bank accounts, etc. Wellness benefits We find you a place to live and help to register your children in a school or kindergarten. We also help and support your spouse with sources for job search.
Oskarshamns sjukhus är ett av tre sjukhus i Kalmar län och har drygt 400 medarbetare. Sjukhuset är ett litet sjukhus med snabba beslutsvägar och nära kontakter mellan enheterna. Här finns bland annat medicinsk specialistvård, röntgen, planerad kirurgi och ortopedi. Sjukhuset ligger nära Oskarshamns centrum och nära till skärgården.
Region Kalmar län ansvarar för hälso- och sjukvård, tandvård, folkhögskolor, kultur, kollektivtrafik och regional utveckling. Vi är över 7 000 medarbetare som alla jobbar tillsammans för ett friskare, tryggare och rikare liv för länets invånare. Hos oss får du många förmåner och ett av Sveriges bästa kollektivavtal. Vi möter människor i livets alla skeden och har ett meningsfullt och utvecklande arbete - varje dag.
Region Kalmar län erbjuder alla medarbetare en anställning på 100%. Om du arbetar deltid men önskar arbeta heltid kan utökning av tjänst erbjudas vid annan arbetsplats.
Vi vill att du bifogar CV, personligt brev och för tjänsten relevanta utbildningsbevis till din ansökan. För att kvalitetssäkra rekryteringsprocessen i Region Kalmar län vill vi att du söker tjänsten i vårt rekryteringssystem och inte via e-post eller i pappersformat.
Vi tar gärna emot samtal från dig som är intresserad av jobbet men tackar nej till dig som säljer annonser och rekryteringstjänster. Ersättning
Vi tillämpar individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/215". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Kalmar Län
(org.nr 232100-0073) Arbetsplats
Oskarshamns sjukhus Kontakt
Angelica Kallström Avdelningschef 010-3582272 Jobbnummer
9802535