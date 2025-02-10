Radio Test Integration RF
Ericsson AB
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are currently looking for talented Radio test integration engineers within Production Test Development placed in Kumla, Sweden!
Production Test Development, section product test integration in Kumla is a part of Ericsson Product Engineering Unit Radio and we have a global responsibility for radio production test development. Our test systems are inhouse products consisting of our own developed software, electronics and mechanics used together with internally developed or commercially sourced components and instruments. The development ranges from research and early studies to maintenance.
If you have the right background and competence, we can offer you an interesting and challenging job. You will be working with the latest technologies in the industry and together with very experienced colleagues, to lead us to an exciting future within Ericsson.
Our organization is focused on developing, integrating, and verifying test methods used in production test for our radio products. The tasks covers multiple areas and are conducted with teams of very experienced HW- and SW engineers.
What you will do:
• Analyze product features and requirements on new products.
• Evaluate and align test requirement specifications.
• Define requirements on external SW/HW interfaces.
• Specify test methods to secure product design requirements and test efficiency.
• Develop SW/HW tools for our integration and verification environments.
• Define and perform verification procedures and set the terms for approval.
• Support product design with fault analysis on prototypes.
• Create tools for deep analysis of measurement data.
• Improve existing test methods in terms of time, cost, and accuracy.
• Support productions sites with test related fault issues.
• Have fun at work living our values of integrity, professionalism, respect, and perseverance.
Since development of test methods often is made during early phases of the product lifecycle, all work is performed in close collaboration with product design units around the world.
We are a global community and work close to other units within Ericsson in effort to ensure reusability of our solutions as much as possible.
The skills you bring:
• Master of Science degree in Electronics engineering or Computer science.
• Good knowledge in electronics, RF transceivers and antenna technologies.
• Good knowledge in software systemization
• Knowledge in telecommunication parameters and measurement instrumentation.
• Programming skills in MATLAB, Python, C++, C#
• Good communication skills and social ability.
• Proficiency in English (speaking and writing)
You, as a successful candidate:
• Have a genuine curiosity about the newest technology trends.
• Seek new challenges to continuously improve, which will lead to more opportunities to learn, try out new roles and get even more responsibility.
• Innovative thinking and problem-solving skills.
Predicting the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful, we do both! Ersättning
