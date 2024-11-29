Radio Asic System Lead
Ericsson AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-11-29
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Join the dynamic and innovative environment at Ericsson, where we embody collaboration, innovation, and empowerment.
Product Engineering Unit Radio (PEU Radio) is looking for a Radio ASIC System Lead to strengthen the Radio Architecture organization within Radio System and Technology (RST).
In this role, you will drive Radio ASIC requirements and product architecture studies within PEU Radio. The work is mainly done in early phases.
What you will do:
• Drive and deliver ASIC System Requirement Specification and ASIC System Implementation Specification as input to Ericsson Silicon Program
• Technical driver of Radio ASIC and Radio Product architecture studies
• Execute on Radio ASIC and Product architecture strategies
• Stakeholder management
• Collaborate with different units in PEU Radio and across BNEW
The skills you bring:
• Strong Driver, communication, and negation skills
• Strong ASIC System knowledge
• Strong Radio Product knowledge
• Problem-Solving Ability: Expertise in troubleshooting and resolving complex technical challenges in business-critical situations.
• Education: Master of Science, Ph.D. or similar degrees in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Engineering Physics, or equivalent education. Ersättning
