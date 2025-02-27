R&D Team Manager Network Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2025-02-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are seeking a dynamic and innovative R&D Team Manager - Network Manager to join our team. In this role, you will lead and manage a team of talented engineers, driving the development and implementation of cutting-edge network solutions. Your leadership will be crucial in aligning our R&D efforts with business objectives, fostering innovation, and ensuring the successful execution of projects.
Energy transformation is a technology challenge, dedicated to innovative people sharing the passion for a better world. Join us and make an impact to the way we live today, and future generations will see the world tomorrow.
How you'll make an impact
Working in a large world-wide organization, collaborating with different stakeholders.
Driving deliveries for energy transformation.
Be part of the Network Manager (electrical grid operation, real time system) development team.
Supporting, guiding and developing your team members.
Influence system design and implementation.
As an employee of Hitachi Energy you will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
University degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or other relevant area.
You have experience from Software Development in IT-industry.
Fluency in English is required, written and spoken.
Previous managerial experience is beneficial, but not a must.
Experience from working with end-customer is a benefit.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Pavel Vassilovski, pavel.vassilovski@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730-70 01 20; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9190508