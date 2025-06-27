R&D Software Manager, ABB Robotics
2025-06-27
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
R&D Team Lead
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to shape the future of robotics? This is your opportunity to lead and inspire our talented, agile software teams!
In this role, you'll guide teams of skilled engineers working on the core components of our proprietary robot control system. You'll foster a culture of collaboration, continuous learning, and technical excellence, while ensuring our software solutions remain cutting-edge, robust, and scalable.
If you have a strong background in agile software development, leadership experience, and a passion for technology and innovation, we'd love to hear from you! Join us at ABB Robotics and be part of a global, forward-thinking team pushing the boundaries of technology.
The role is based in Västerås and requires approximately 80% on-site presence at the office.
Your responsibilities
Coach employees, develop agile, high-performing teams while supporting product development and strategic planning for future robots.
Encourage collaboration with stakeholders and customers to ensure alignment and gather feedback, all while ensuring a healthy, safe, and positive work environment.
Drive daily innovation and technology scouting while also leading department budgeting, resource planning, competence strategy, and recruitments.
Foster external partnerships with academia and research centers.
Qualifications for the Role
M.Sc. in Computer Science, Physics & Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Leadership and Change management or equivalent.
• 5 years of work experience within the relevant field of software development and agile methodologies. Preferably experience from working in a global context.
Previous managerial experience is meritorious as well as experience in change management.
We value profiles that act responsible, are curious and have a strong drive. But most importantly, we believe in having fun at work and as a team player we hope you have great social skills and an easy-going attitude.
Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Swedish is required.
What's in it for you?
We give you the space to lead, the support to grow, and the chance to make a difference. Whether you're solving problems, building something new, or helping others succeed, your impact is real. You'll be part of a team that values your voice and celebrates your progress.
We invest in our people with benefits that go beyond the basics because your future matters.
More about us
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped over 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. www.abb.com/robotics
At ABB Robotics, we have R&D sites worldwide, and at our Västerås location, we represent all engineering disciplines-from software to electronics and mechanical development. Here, we are building the next generation of industrial and collaborative robots, working closely with our global customers. Fueled by advancements in robotics, AI, co-bots, and machine vision, we lead the way in technological innovation and redefine industries with systems that unlock new levels of efficiency, precision, and adaptability, transforming how we work and interact with the world.
Recruting manager: Daniel Eriksson. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is July 11.
Guide the future. This is where innovation accelerates, industries are reimagined, and your impact powers the world ahead. Run What Runs the World.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9408518