At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
We are currently looking for an R&D Software Director to join our team. If you're passionate about leading teams, driving development efforts, and growing professionally, we'd love to hear from you!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As an R&D Software Director, you will have a key role in shaping our software development and innovation efforts, focusing on industrial network solutions. You will lead a talented development department, ensuring that projects are delivered efficiently while fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and technical excellence. With a strategic mindset and a passion for problem-solving, you will help bridge the gap between technology, product vision, and business goals.
This role is placed in Halmstad (hybrid) leading development teams in Halmstad and Ravensburg (Germany).
Key Responsibilities
• Shape and drive our software R&D strategy, ensuring alignment with company objectives and market needs.
• Lead and support a skilled software development department, creating an environment where innovation thrives, and people grow.
• Oversee multiple projects, ensuring timely delivery, budget adherence, and high quality.
• Collaborate closely with Product Management, Marketing, Sales and Supply Chain to align development efforts with business priorities and customer needs.
• Promote best practices in software development, encouraging continuous improvement and knowledge sharing within the teams.
• Driving part of our growth journey, we have on a growth journey both organic and by M&A which will include an integration role.
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for an inspiring and strategic leader who enjoys working in a collaborative environment, empowering teams, and driving innovation. You are motivated by solving complex challenges and take pride in delivering high-quality solutions that make an impact.
Background & Skills
• Proven experience in software development, R&D, or engineering leadership roles, with a track record of guiding teams to success.
• Strong leadership skills, with the ability to foster a supportive and engaging team culture where people thrive.
• A collaborative mindset, working seamlessly across departments to align technical development with business goals.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, making complex ideas accessible and actionable.
• Experience in leading projects from concept to completion, balancing innovation with structure and efficiency.
• Deep understanding of software development principles, architectures, and best practices.
• Hands-on programming experience.
• Experience with system design, APIs, and integration strategies, ensuring scalability and maintainability.
• A passion for continuous learning and professional growth, both for yourself and your team.
We believe that the right mindset and leadership abilities are just as important as technical expertise, so if you're excited about this role, we'd love to hear from you!
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact in the industry. Apply today and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
The selection process will be conducted ongoing, so do not wait to submit your application.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact Jörgen Palmhager, jop@hms.se
, if you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
