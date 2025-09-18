R&D Senior Engineer
2025-09-18
The opportunity
As a R&D Senior Engineer in the HVDC Valve Development team, you will be at the forefront of designing next-generation converter valves for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems. Your work will focus on the electrical design and integration of high power capacitors within valve cells, contributing to the system reliability, efficiency, and safety of global HVDC transmission solutions.
How you'll make an impact
Lead the electrical design of valves including cell capacitor integration, for HVDC converter valves.
Perform design calculations, circuit simulations, and stress analysis on electrical components, especially capacitors.
Specify, select, and qualify high-voltage capacitors for power electronics applications
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (mechanical, insulation, control, system design) to ensure seamless integration of capacitors units into valve.
Collaborate with Hitachi Energy Research and capacitor supplier (PGHV) for aligning their strategic R&D initiative on capacitors with HVDC, in alignment with HVDC Product Management/Product Owners.
Write and review technical requirements, technical specifications, test plans, and validation reports for capacitor components and valve cell prototypes.
Plan and participate in high-voltage validation and reliability testing in laboratory environments.
Document R&D results and present findings to internal stakeholders and external partners.
Contribute to design review meetings, ensuring compliance with internal standards and guidelines.
Contribute and collaborate with digital initiatives.
Your background
PhD in Power Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or compatible master's degree in a relevant field, combined with a few years of industrial experience, is highly valued.
Proven expertise in capacitor technologies for HVDC applications,
Understanding of power electronic converter technologies is required.
Experience with various dielectric materials and passive components in high-voltage environments.
Background in reliability engineering is desirable.
Excellent communication skills and a collaborative team attitude are essential.
Demonstrated experience in leading R&D projects is considered a strong advantage, highlighting your ability to drive innovation and guide cross-functional teams.
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Zahra Norouzian, zahra.norouzian@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Zahra Norouzian, zahra.norouzian@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43 ; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
