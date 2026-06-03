R&D Senior Configuration Manager and DevOps Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-06-03
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to:
R&D Global Unit Lead
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Your role and responsibilities
You will join a team of highly skilled engineers working on advanced industrial control applications for the energy services industry. In this role, you will contribute directly to our technology and product development by identifying, proposing, and implementing innovative CM and DevOps solutions that enable reliable, scalable and secure software delivery.
We are looking for someone who thrives in a global, collaborative environment and enjoys working with modern cloud‐native technologies. At ABB, you can expect strong opportunities for professional development, a healthy work life balance, and the chance to influence solutions used across industries worldwide.
In this position, you will take a leading role in shaping our CM and DevOps landscape driving automation, improving developer experience, and ensuring that our platforms and pipelines support long‐term product evolution. You will also act as a key technical contact within R&D for complex infrastructure and deployment related topics.
You will be part of the local CM team within our development organization, which delivers the control parts of 800xA as well as the next generation of Automation Products from ABB. You will support the ongoing local development project while also acting as part of the global CM community at ABB that delivers the complete automation system.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Defining and maintaining CM, branch, and release strategies, covering version management, packaging, and distribution across product releases.
Building and maintaining CI/CD pipelines and the underlying infrastructure that keeps software delivery reliable, scalable, and secure.
Automating operational and build tasks, and continuously improving our CM and DevOps tooling and ways of working.
Monitoring system health and supporting environments, working closely with developers to improve performance and resolve issues.
Championing security, compliance, and clear documentation across our environments and pipelines.
Acting as a technical point of contact within R&D and sharing knowledge across the global CM and DevOps community at ABB.
Qualifications for the role:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent.
Several years of experience in DevOps and/or software CM, with a genuine interest in both disciplines.
Hands-on skills in scripting and automation (e.g., Python, Bash) and comfort with containerization and cloud platforms such as Docker, Kubernetes, and Azure.
Experience building and maintaining CI/CD pipelines with tools such as Azure DevOps, and working with Git-based version control.
A solid grasp of CM and change management practices, including branch and release strategies, with exposure to tooling such as Ansible or Terraform.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, an Agile mindset, and a proactive, ownership-driven approach to problem-solving.
Experience from industrial automation, safety-critical product development (e.g., to IEC 61508), or large-scale distributed systems is a plus.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Ali Houmani, +46 72 461 43 24 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer: Kenneth Hultman, +46 703 49 60 95; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +46 730 887 060. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 612 314.
ABB is a major provider of power and automation technologies. Our solutions improve the efficiency, productivity and quality of our customers' operations while minimizing environmental impact. Innovation is at the forefront of what we do and many of the technologies that drive modern society were developed by ABB.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Ängsgärdsgatan 6 Jobbnummer
9944685