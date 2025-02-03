R&D Quality Control Manager
2025-02-03
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
Head of R&D Operational Excellence- PCP
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for an experienced engineer for the global R&D of the Process Control Platform organization. Our unit designs control systems products and instrumentations for the power, water and industries. Our portfolio includes a complete state-of-the-art automation solution for traditional markets such as thermal and water as well as challenging and ever evolving renewable markets such as solar, wind and hydro.
Reporting to the Head of R&D Quality, you will perform quality control activities working in strong collaboration with our development teams, supporting but also challenging them with the application of the development process and meeting the quality standards.
The Quality Control Manager ensures the quality management system works properly and involve people in the organization to advise on changes, how to implement them and provide training, tools, and techniques to achieve quality standards.
• Ensures a common way of working and reporting by managing and maintaining R&D processes. Assures that mandatory processes, procedures and standards are followed.
• Monitors product and system quality by gathering relevant data, defining, and tracking quality KPIs.
• Supports the agile teams on the application of the Quality Management System and advises the streams in the implementation of quality assurance activities.
• Makes objective evaluations by doing audits, reviews, and random samples to ensure adequate quality and process compliance of the work in progress.
• Supports setting the Quality Goals for development and system streams.
• Independent auditor of quality against the release criteria, provides feedback to projects and management.
• Collaborates with continuous improvement team to drive Improvement projects.
• Coaching and training the organization and the teams.
Qualifications for the role
3 to 5 years of professional experience in quality management, verification, testing, operational excellence or similar.
Knowledge and experience of software development and/or in developing hardware solutions.
Basic knowledge of Microsoft Azure DevOps and Power BI is a plus.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.
Structured, result-oriented, analytical and capable of working efficiently with parallel activities, does not compromise on quality.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
Facilitator and moderator skills in leading and influencing stakeholders.
Good knowledge of Swedish and English is required.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Tatianna Jonsson, +46 722 013 628, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Kenneth Hultman, +46 703 49 60 95; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +46 730 88 70 60. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon +46 724 612 314.
The ABB Process Automation PCP is responsible for develop and deliver the most capable DCS products on the market, 800xA, which is the market leading product suite within the Industrial Automation DCS market.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
