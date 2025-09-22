R&D Project Manager ABB Robotics
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
At ABB Robotics we are entering an exciting growth phase and are now looking to strengthen our R&D team with a Epic Owner. In this role you will lead development initiatives of robot systems, mainly focused on efforts within the SW domain.
You'll lead and coordinate efforts in R&D across technology domain, meanwhile managing different stakeholders. In this assignment communication is key. You also share our passion for industrial challenges, creating high customer satisfaction and delivering results. The position will offer variation, a most competent team and an exciting international workplace.
We are co-located and limiting our search to candidates that can join our team in Västerås, Sweden on a daily basis.
Responsibilities include:
Lead and manage R&D assignments with main focus in SW.
Coordinate cross-functional teams primarily within R&D.
Ensure project milestones, budgets, and deliverables are met with high quality and efficiency.
Facilitate technical reviews and decision-making processes.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to align project goals with business strategy.
Promote innovation and continuous improvement in design and development processes.
At ABB Robotics, we work in a globally distributed R&D organization, and in our Västerås R&D center all core engineering fields are represented, from software- to electronics- and mechanical development. Here we are developing the next generation of industrial and collaborative robots in close cooperation with our global customers. Are you ready to shape the future of robotics? Then this is your opportunity!
Your background
MSc or BSc in relevant domain or equivalent relevant industrial experience
Experience in managing R&D projects, preferably in robotics, automation, or mechatronics or embedded SW.
Proven leadership and communication skills in a multidisciplinary environment with an ability to collaborate with several different stakeholders across the organization.
Familiarity with agile project management tools and methodologies is an advantage.
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Klas Albertsson. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester
Last day to apply is 3rd October 2025. Please note that the recruitment is ongoing, the position might be filled before this date.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Exciting Career Opportunity in Robotics
This role is part of ABB's Robotics business, which is preparing to become an independent company. By joining us now, you'll be part of a dynamic and fast-paced organization at the forefront of robotics innovation. As we transition into a separate entity outside the ABB Group, you'll have the chance to shape the future, grow your career, and work alongside world-class experts in a more agile and entrepreneurial environment.
