R&D Project Leader
Participate in developing cutting-edge high voltage cable systems for our green energy future
As a Project Leader in our multi-cultural R&D team, you will lead and coordinate both local and cross functional projects with the purpose of developing future world class high voltage cable systems. Being part of NKT opens a world of future career opportunities as well as learning possibilities.
Take lead in our key development projects
The purpose and focus for our R&D team is to transform the way we use, generate and transmit energy by creating and supporting environmentally friendly and sustainable technology standards. Solving society's present and future challenges through new ideas, innovative concepts and inspired designs. The role of the Project Leader is to be responsible for all elements of assigned projects, such as defining the scope of work, planning costs against budget, resources required and time allocation for activities. Your lead will be in partnering with steering groups, product management, local business managers and external parties.
Your primary tasks will be to:
* Independently lead and manage development projects of high voltage cable systems for on and offshore applications
* Follow internal stage gate models, reporting updates to gate owners as well as in monthly project review meetings
* Initiate production of prototypes
* Plan testing of cable systems according to national, international and/or customer standards.
* Handover designs and the results of developed products to relevant receivers, as well as in recording and sharing lessons learned
Safeguard the priority of development projects. Drive and support communication between line organization and project organization.
You will be a part of a highly skilled team, based in Karlskrona, where we have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe, as well as the harbor for Victoria, our worldclass cable laying vessel. We are a part of an international technology organization with colleagues and teams in Alingsås, Västerås and in Cologne, Germany.
Communicative project leader with a positive mindset
We are looking for an experienced, positive and enthusiastic project leader who can contribute in driving our key development projects going forward. You possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills and have the ability to tailor your communication to your audience.
As a project leader you motivate, inspire and lead team members to accomplish tasks and milestones, by providing support through both practical advice as well as actions. You see the value of strong team development, and your tools and goals in the process are similar; honesty, integrity and tolerance. You manage your time effectively to complete projects; adhere to a structured clear plans and deliver according to agreed-upon plans. You view problems as challenges, and leverage your past experiences to help resolve new challenges when they arise.
You thrive in a role where you take responsibility and effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals. To succeed in this role, you should also have both technical background as well as some financial understanding, so as to be able to manage projects with both of those important perspectives in mind. If you have experience with R&D processes and tools, that is a merit, as is experience within engineering and especially for the design of submarine cable systems.
Additionally, we would like to see your CV include:
* University degree or other relevant education - preferably in a technical discipline
* Solid experience in project management
* Proficiency with project management IT tools for engineering
Fluency in spoken and written English
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? We look forward to your application! We will be reviewing applications continuously but recommend that you apply no later than the February 15, 2024.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the hiring manager, Tobias Quist, at tobias.quist@nkt.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to the recruiter, Benjamin Gregg, at: benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen: Joakim Wikström, +46 734 53 10 61
Ledarna: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
