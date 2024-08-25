R&D Project Engineer
2024-08-25
Are you looking for an interesting role where you can combined your academic skills with an interesting business?
Analytical and inquisitive problem solver with good communication skills
We are looking for an enthusiastic and goal driven specialist who can contribute to NKT keeping its role as a world leading manufacturer of high voltage cables. You are creative in verifying and cross checking the model results and solve problems with a critical, investigational, and a systematic mindset.
You thrive in a role where you effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals as well as being able to work independently. Below are the tasks in this role
* Participate as an expert in R&D projects mainly towards HVDC cable & accessories
* Actively monitor the testing circuits & Maintaining database
* Participate in dissections of the test circuits as needed.
* Be a part of Failure analysis
* Electrothermal designing and FEM calculations of HVDC cable systems mainly within cable accessories
* Participate as R&D Project Support in our commercial projects mainly towards HVDC cable accessories
* Participation in standardization committees, e.g. Cigré, IEC.
You will be a part of a highly academic and skilled team, based in Karlskrona in the southern part of Sweden.
Collaborative, analytic analysis engineer
You should like and be good at analyzing data and be able to deliver additional conclusions and recommendations. To succeed, it is also important that you can convert your technical ideas and conclusions as well as tailor your communication to your audience and have an outgoing personality.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* MSc in physics, electrical engineering, high voltage engineering or related majors plus some years work experience in a similar field
* Experience from electric field calculations, FEM, mathematical modelling, high voltage engineering
* Proficiency and affinity with modern IT tools for engineering, such as Matlab and Comsol
* Fluency in spoken and written English.
Highly skilled position to develop our green agenda
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer a position where you will be a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. Externally we participate in multiple working groups as members in Cigré and other similar committees as well as collaboration with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In Karlskrona, NKT has a state of the art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel.
We will review applications after the summer. Last the of apply is 31th of August. Please note that personality tests and extracts of criminal records will be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Santhosh BVMP, Santhosh.bvmp@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Alice Jerlmark, Alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 53 10 61
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
NKT HV Cables AB
NKT HV Cables
Alice Jerlmark +46 708479711 Jobbnummer
