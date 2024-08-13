R&D Process coordinator
2024-08-13
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group within Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on the global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances, and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
By 2050, the energy need will have increased by 50% compared to today, and HVDC is a prerequisite to meet this demand in a greener, smarter, and more sustainable way.
Both the HVDC market and the target for our new HVDC quality solutions and products are growing. To be able to perform all the upcoming and challenging projects we have in front of us, we need to strengthen our team with additional R&D Process Improvement Specialists in several areas, who want to contribute to our team spirit, our quality, our company, and to the global society and environment.
Today, the R&D Process Improvement Specialists execute Process and Quality Improvement initiatives within the HVDC R&D areas System design, Control & Protection, Valve mechanical and electrical design, and Digitalization. The work includes creating new processes, updating existing processes, supporting users, creating documents and templates, and monitor results from quality related investigations. Collaboration with the complete R&D and HVDC organizations is a key success factor, so is the ability to communicate in all applicable areas and having strong documentation skills.
We are very proud of the team and what we are doing within R&D, HVDC and the entire Hitachi Energy, managing and supporting the transition into the future. The need of our structure and quality in systems and products, where we are supporting the acceleration towards renewable energy, is evident. To work fulltime with something that really matters and has a huge impact on our future society and environment, is inspiring and meaningful, and we hope you want to be a part of it too.
We are in a very exciting phase and are interested in knowing more about you and how you would like to contribute, and how we at the same time can support your personal journey. Therefore, warm welcome to apply!
Your responsibilities
As an R&D Process Coordinator you will be a part of the respective local department, but also report to the R&D Process Owner.
You will be responsible for keeping processes up to date and develop new processes where needed, and together with the respective team(s) coordinate the Process maturity assessment and identify/propose improvement areas.
You will learn to work within the applicable process design and quality improvement tools.
You will prepare presentations and report progress within your area, and create supporting documents and templates, when needed.
You will also drive quality culture, raise awareness, and create engagement in the organization. Identify, drive progress, follow-up, and keep track on quality related investigations.
Report continuous improvements and keep track on agreed updates and their time plan
Work closely with the Quality Engineers within our department for process improvements.
Your background
Your personal qualities are vital for success! You are a good team player, structured, open-minded, and communicative.
You have strong analytics and data visualization skills.
Strong documentation and organization skills.
Having an experience working with geographically distributed teams globally
University degree in applicable area, ie Process Management or Engineering.
Knowledge in Lean Product Development and Continuous Improvement.
Green Belt certification in Lean Six Sigma and experience on working with Power BI is strongly meritorious
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Would you like to help us develop the HVDC technology of tomorrow? Apply today! We make ongoing selection in this process, welcome to apply before 2024-09-15.
Recruiting Manager, Magnus Edberg +46 10738 3630, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to recruitment consultant Julia Viklund at julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
You will be based in Ludvika, Sweden & we offer flexible working - from - home options. Other flexible possibilities can be discussed prior written agreement is signed. Office location in Ludvika, Sweden is in the quite small but in this business famous town. Located in the centre of Sweden, about two hours' drive from Stockholm. A calm city, close to nature with forest and lake areas where you can amuse yourself with activities all year around. Så ansöker du
