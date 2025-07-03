R&D Laboratory Engineer
2025-07-03
We are looking for a R&D Laboratory Engineer for a global company in Mölndal, Gothenburg.
Start is in September 2025, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About The Role
In your role as a Laboratory Engineer, you will be faced with various tasks, both practical and theoretical.We will enable you to further develop and strengthen your competencies such as project skills, method development and statistical analysis.
What You Will Do
• Participating in innovation projects, value engineering and business support activities.
• Planning, testing, analyzing and statistically evaluating different development products and solutions.
• Present, document and report test results which includes to give clear recommendations to stakeholders.
• Developing, evaluating, and validating new laboratory methods.
Who You Are
• Technical university degree, with Textiles Engineering desired but not essential.
• Have previous experience working within a laboratory environment.
• Experience with statistical analysis.
• Good communication and documentation skills, in English and Reading in Swedish is desired
• You are curious and like the combination of practical and theoretical tasks in a laboratory environment.
• Comfortable to work with a variety of laboratory methods, tasks and processes.
• Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.
• Likes to collaborate, interact, and drive activities to reach a goal.
• You are flexible when working on your projects to complete tasks on your own or in collaboration with other individuals.
• You want to be part of a team focused on innovating products to help break barriers in well-being.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Mölndal, Gothenburg. Start is in September, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11
