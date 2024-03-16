R&D Engineer Physical Metallurgy
2024-03-16
At Alleima, we believe in delivering the highest quality product to our customers. That is why we invest heavily in research and development, and our unit for Physical Metallurgy is in the forefront of this effort. As part of our Strategic Research organization, the unit provides expert support to all of our divisions, Tube, Strip and Kanthal. We generate high-quality testing-results, develop new and existing testing methods, and participate in cutting-edge research development projects, all to ensure we stay ahead of the curve.
If you have experience working with microstructure characterization techniques (EBSD & SEM) and having desire & commitment in contributing to developments of new alloys and improving manufacturing processes then do not miss this opportunity to come and join us in our team based in Sandviken, Sweden.
Your Role
The unit Physical Metallurgy, which is an integral part of Strategic Research Labs consists of several characterization and analytical techniques. These include X-ray diffraction (XRD), light and electron microscopes (LOM+SEMs+TEM+EPMA), dilatometers, surface analysis and physical property measuring instruments. We have a group of highly competent and skillful engineers and technicians. The current position mainly involves working independently as well as collaborating with different production and R&D units of Alleima with EBSD and SEM related techniques. The main responsibilities for the current position are as follows:
- Perform microstructure characterization using EBSD, TKD, SEM and EDS techniques of samples from different processes of different alloys such as stainless steels (austenitic, ferritic & duplex), nickel base super alloys, titanium, and zirconium alloys.
- Actively participate in the assigned projects by performing the related tasks in time and contribute with your knowledge & ideas.
- Effective communication of the results both verbally and in form of reports
- Involve in continuous developments of new characterization methods along with other engineers, technicians, and clients.
- Co-ordinate EBSD related activities such as training of other users, conducting seminars/workshops and collaborations both internally & externally.
- Participation in conferences and related forums to keep yourself updated with recent developments in the areas of EBSD and SEM.
- Plays a key role in the areas of your expertise for future investments.
About You
We are looking for someone with a technical degree either Ph. D or Master's degree with relevant experience, preferably, within metallurgy and materials or physics. To be suited for this role you need to have good skills within scanning electron microscopy, and specifically EBSD. Good knowledge about stainless steels and nickel base super alloys, thermo-mechanical processes, deformation mechanisms and crystallographic texture is advantageous. Experience with other characterization techniques such as XRD to understand phases and deformation related mechanisms will be a merit. Excellent presentation and technical writing skills are expected for this role.
As we are based in Sweden but act in the international arena, your communication skills in Swedish and English are great, both verbally and in writing.
We place great value on your personal qualities, which are characterized by your problem-solving and communication skills. You are analytical and well organized, with strong accountability, as you always deliver high quality results on time. By being creative, confident and solution oriented, you support and develop our business, and you make decisions and prioritize your assignments when needed. Finally, you are a true team player with an outgoing personality and great networking skills - making it easy for you to collaborate professionally with both internal and external contacts.
If you're driven to thrive and grow in our dynamic environment, we 're excited to welcome you on board as the catalyst for our success!
We are a company with an open-minded culture, actively working to create a workplace that is characterized by diversity and inclusion.
Additional Information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Raveendra Siriki, recruiting manager, +46 (0) 70 616 59 81
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Elin Olsson, recruiting professional, +46 (0)76 720 16 99
Union contacts - Sweden
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 307 30 48
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 314 24 43
Last day to apply is 2024-03-31
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
