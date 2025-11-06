R&D Engineer, Machine Tending ABB Robotics
2025-11-06
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to: R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to shape the future of robotics with cutting-edge AI and embedded systems? Join ABB Robotics as an R&D Engineer and contribute to the development of intelligent machine tending solutions. With a background in autonomous systems, computer vision, and deep learning, you'll be part of a team driving innovation in robotics.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to ABB's success through technology, software, product, and system development. Each day, you'll identify and implement innovative solutions to relevant problems, working both independently and as part of a high-performing R&D team.
Your main responsibilities:
Working as an independent and reliable contributor in R&D projects.
Performing tasks across software and system development, including concept creation, implementation, integration, testing, and continuous improvement.
Applying architectural and design constraints, standards, and processes to ensure robust solutions.
Driving the achievement of project targets (quality, time, scope, cost) and proactively managing risks.
Qualifications
2+ years of experience in R&D roles focused on intelligent systems and robotics.
Proven experience in developing and testing AI solutions for autonomous systems.
A Master's degree in AI Engineering, Embedded Systems or similar.
Interested in and experienced with AI engineering, embedded systems, autonomous robotics, Machine learning, computer vision (camera/radar), etc.
Programming in Python, C++, and working with tools like TensorFlow, Torch, and Git.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Daniel Andersson. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). Last day to apply is 19th November. Please note that the recruitment is ongoing, the position might be filled before this date.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
