R&D Engineer, Electrification
2024-05-08
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Designing the system and components of the electrical drive line
Work with system optimization
Drive pre-development activities and work in product development projects
Stay up to date with the latest advances in charger, battery, drive line and apply them to improve HIAB's products
Test and verification of new solutions
Collaborate with sourcing to find suitable suppliers and actively search and manage
Interact with stakeholders - colleagues in R&D, sourcing, product management and production
Conduct analysis and simulations to optimize performance and efficiency, and development of necessary calculus and analytic tools.
What you'll need to succeed:
Previous experience in development and engineering of industrial products
Expertise within electric motor drives, inverters, power electronics and other general electronics fields
University degree in engineering, preferably electrical vehicle or electronics
Fluent in English, both in speaking and writing
Good communicator and team player.
You will be part of
