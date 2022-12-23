R&d Engineer/analytical Chemist To Bonesupport
2022-12-23
"Restoring health to improve the quality of life for patients with bone disorders." The Mission is clear and BONESUPPORT AB want you to be a part of the journey. Here is a chance to contribute with your experience and develop your skills in a value driven company with extraordinary products. If you are interested in the prospect of working for a rapidly developing and dynamic international company, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
OM TJÄNSTEN
BONESUPPORT AB is an innovative and rapidly growing orthobiologics company, based in Lund, Sweden. In 2017, BONESUPPORT AB was listed on the stock exchange. The company has 45 coworkers based in Lund and 55 spread globally.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work for a company whose product is based on a scientifically trustworthy foundation and years of studies
• An international arena with colleagues in Germany, Great Britain, United States and several other countries
• Personal development possibilities through challenges, trainings and seminars
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a R&D-engineer/analytical chemist you will be a part of the Research & Lab Team and collaborate with other colleagues in R&D and Operations, Quality and Regulatory. Together with the team, you will in this position focus on the technical part of the product (powder and drug part), primarily performing investigations linked to continuous engineering, test method development and validation, and product sustainment.
For example, you will:
• Lead analytical test method improvements, development, and validations
• Plan, perform and report investigations, verifications, and shelf-life studies
• Participate in product life cycle management, such as NCRs, CAPAs and change control
• Responsible for equipment including calibration and preventive maintenance
• Perform QC tests of raw materials and final products
• Ensure that methods used are up to date with applicable standards and requirements
• Work in accordance with the company 's standard operating procedures
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
For this position, we are looking for a person with the following experience and qualifications:
• Relevant academic education within natural science/engineering with good knowledge in chemistry. For example: Master of Science in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or Biotechnology
• Experience in development/improvement/validation of analytical test methods such as liquid chromatography
• At least 3 years of experience from working within the medical device or in the pharmaceutical industry
• At least 3 years of experience on method development and validation
• Laboratory experience from previous employment
• Fluent in spoken and written English
• Good knowledge of MS Office
It will be considered an additional qualification if you have:
• Experience from working with Powder technology/Biomaterials/Ceramics
• Experience from working with statistical programs such as JMP
• Understanding of ISO 13485 and documentation requirements
• Experience in working according to International pharmacopeia
As a person you are:
• Problem solver
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Cooperative
• Analytical
At BONESUPPORT you will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. We offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion and performance. We believe in our journey and take pride in what we do!
Other information
• Start: Upon agreement
• Work extent: Full time, 40h/week
• Location: Scheelevägen, Lund
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from BONESUPPORT AB that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 213 million in 2021. Please visit www.bonesupport.com
for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB. Ersättning
