R&D Engineer - Metallurgy & Material Characterization
NKT HV Cables AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-03-23
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.
NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Support future cable systems through advanced material insights
Do you want to apply your academic background to a role with real impact on the green transition? In this position, you will contribute to the development of future high voltage cable systems with a focus on welding, metallurgy and material characterization. You will collaborate across R&D, production and testing, helping advance next-generation cable solutions in a global company on a growth path. Do you want to be part of this progress?
Contribute to material development for advanced cable systems
In this role, you will support several R&D projects with material investigations, development work and testing activities. You will work closely with colleagues to define production-related measures, verify cable system performance and contribute to improvements within welding, material selection and process parameters.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Support R&D projects with material characterization, welding method development and process optimization
* Select materials and contribute to design considerations for cable systems
* Establish production parameters and test methods to verify performance
* Conduct laboratory testing and analyze results from tests and simulations
* Collaborate with production teams and internal experts across multiple locations
You will join an academic and collaborative R&D environment in Karlskrona, working closely with production and colleagues across NKT's sites.
Analytical specialist with a collaborative mindset
You enjoy solving complex technical problems and appreciate a role that combines hands on investigations with analytical assessments. You work well with others in multidisciplinary settings while also being comfortable taking responsibility for your own tasks. You communicate clearly, adapt to different audiences and contribute positively to team collaboration.
You also have:
* Master's degree or higher in Metallurgy or a similar field
* Experience working in relevant technical areas
* Experience from production environments featuring metal forming, welding or fatigue loaded products
* Experience with cable systems or components is preferable
Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish
Grow your skills while contributing to a greener energy future
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
We offer a position where you will be a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. Externally we participate in multiple working groups as members in Cigré and other similar committees as well as collaboration with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In Karlskrona, NKT has manufacturing facility for producing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel.
"As a leader I am promoting my team to take full responsibility for their respective areas, supporting a flexible way of working, while encouraging a great collaboration spirit.". I look forward working with you!" says Hiring Manager, Santhosh BVMP.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 13th of April 2026. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Santhosh BVMP at Santhosh.bvmp@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Angelina Nilsson at Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7898-44055989". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Angelina Nilsson +46 721562851 Jobbnummer
9814709