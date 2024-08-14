R&D Engineer - Electronics Component Engineer
2024-08-14
Do you have a deep interest in technology and would like to join a multinational organization with lots of development opportunities? Join Hitachi Energy in Ludvika, Sweden, as a R&D Engineer with focus on Electronics Components and work in a team which is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies bring cleaner energy to more people. Take a leap in your career and seize this opportunity!
In this role you will be part of MACH Products, in Ludvika. The MACH Control & Protection Platform R&D department is a part of HVDC, Hitachi Energy and is responsible for the development of state-of-the-art control system platform for HVDC and FACTS applications. The MACH C&P department in Ludvika has around 70 employees, focusing mainly on Hardware and Software design working in close collaboration with the global MACH C&P organization.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for the electronics components within MACH products.
You will work closely with product development teams specially electronics design engineers during development of new products as well as maintenance of existing products.
You will communicate and interact with internal supply chain management and electronics manufacturing services regarding component related questions.
You will interface with electronics component manufacturer to get component related information.
Work in interaction with a PLM system to secure; correct technical component data, descriptions, attributes, correct environmental compliance data and up to date technical information such as data sheets, PDNs, PCNs.
You will be living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
To succeed in this role, you have a deep understanding of electronics components from electronics development work and/or experience of working as component engineer in a supply chain or development organization. You have a university education preferably in electronics engineering/physics/materials science but relevant experience in component engineering tasks is the most important.
Knowledge and continuous follow up of developments in electronics component industry is a must for this position.
Experience in search and selection of components for new designs.
Experience of advanced PLM tools and the ability to prepare well organized documentation and reports for components and LCM analysis.
Ability to read and interpret circuit schematics and experience of electronics manufacturing and component sourcing processes.
For this position spoken and written skills in English are mandatory and fluency in Swedish is highly desirable
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 8.09.2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Naman Raval, naman.raval@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Agata Koper, agata.koper@hitachienergy.com
