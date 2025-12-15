R&D Department Lead Mechanics, ABB Robotics
2025-12-15
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to: R&D Unit Lead.
At ABB Robotics we have several R&D sites globally, and at the site in Västerås, all R&D engineering disciplines are represented, from software- to electronics- and mechanical development. Here we are developing the next generation of industrial and collaborative robots - in close cooperation with our customers and in a global environment.
We are now looking for a Line Manager to lead our Mechanical Development team. In this role, you will be at the heart of shaping next-generation industrial robots. You will lead and develop a highly skilled team responsible for designing new robot platforms and continuously improving existing products.
Your mission is to create an environment where technical excellence, customer value and innovation go hand in hand - from early concept to launched products. You will drive both technological progress and organizational development, working closely with the R&D management team to shape the future of ABB Robotics.
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with passionate world-class professionals in a global and inspiring environment where innovation is core. Being at the forefront of technology is our trademark!
Your responsibilities:
Lead and develop the Mechanical Development organization, including both individual contributors and a manager reporting directly to you. Coach, mentor and grow your teams and leaders - building a high-performing, innovative and future-ready organization.
Drive strategic planning for budgeting, resource allocation, competence build-up and recruitment to ensure long-term capability and capacity.
Ensure a safe, healthy and engaging work environment where people thrive, collaborate and perform at their best.
Lead and accelerate change by challenging existing ways of working, driving efficiency, and enabling the organization to adapt quickly within our evolving ecosystem - fostering a culture of continuous innovation by encouraging exploration of new technologies, methods and tools as a natural part of daily engineering work.
Actively contribute to our product development process, from early architecture and concept studies to industrialization and product launch of next-generation industrial and collaborative robots.
Ensure strong alignment and collaboration with internal stakeholders across R&D, Operations, Product Management and Customer organizations.
Your background
M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics & Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent.
• 5 years of work experience within the relevant field. Previous managerial experience is meritorious as well as experience in change management.
Preferably experience from working in a global context as well as interest in automation and sustainability solutions.
We value profiles that act responsible, are curious and have a strong drive. But most importantly, we believe in having fun at work and as a team player we hope you have great social skills and an easy-going attitude.
English and Swedish, written and spoken alike, is highly preferable.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Fredrik Hedenfalk. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Last day to apply is January 11th, 2025.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB Robotics Sweden AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
