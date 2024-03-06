Quality Technician - Final release
2024-03-06
Join our Quality Control team where we bring out the best in people in our effort to make a difference.
Responsibilities
As a Quality Technician you will perform final inspection and final release of products and make sure that all activities have been performed according to instructions.
The Quality Technician will perform several different activities within the group including:
Inspection of sterile and non-sterile product documentation
Be part of continuous improvement projects
Archiving of batch documentation
Background/Qualifications
We think you are a positive and driven team player. You are open for challenges and enjoy working together with highly skilled and committed colleagues where every day makes a difference. We believe you have
Minimum requirements:
High School/College or equivalent background
Analytic and structured approach
A careful, responsible way of working
Good writing skills as we have high demands on documentation.
Good communication and interpersonal skills as parts of the work is done in cross functional teams
Good knowledge of standard Microsoft Office applications
Language skills in Swedish. English skills are beneficial
Preferred requirements:
Experience from regulated business
It is also considered an advantage if you are familiar with ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device - Quality Management System and FDA Quality System Regulation 21 CFR Part 820 or have experience from medical device or other product areas with high regulatory demands
Experience from manage measurement instruments, such as calipers, micrometers etc.
We look forward hearing from you, welcome with your application no later than March 17. Please note that we will review applications continuously, so be sure to send in your application as soon as possible.
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 130-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dentistry. Dentsply Sirona's global headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Så ansöker du
