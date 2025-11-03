Quality & Processes Administration Manager
Roxtec International AB / Chefsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla chefsjobb i Karlskrona
2025-11-03
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roxtec International AB i Karlskrona
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
Roxtec Services AB provides on-site inspections and training to ensure safe and compliant installation of cable and pipe sealing systems. The team supports customers with digital documentation and hands-on guidance to secure long-term reliability.
Do you want to help raise global safety awareness? At Roxtec Services, we work to ensure that our cable and pipe transit seals are correctly installed to protect people, equipment, and operations around the world. We are now looking for someone who can take responsibility for quality and processes in an international context.
The position
Roxtec Services AB is ISO 9001 certified by DNV and Approved Service Supplier by nine of the largest marine classification societies. Working with us, you will be part of a dynamic international team and engaged in much more than quality assurance and administration. We operate a system for assigning companies to perform inspections under our umbrella - a process that requires ongoing attention and oversight. Within the scope of "administration", you will be involved in tasks such as preparing and supporting various types of training sessions and conferences, as well as developing administrative systems to track trainees and manage their retraining schedules, and much more.
Main responsibilities include:
• Ensure knowledge of applicable marine, offshore, and land-based regulations and requirements related to our operations, services, and activities.
• Develop and implement the quality system for inspection processes, inspector training, and quality assurance of sales companies and external inspection resources.
• Administer inspection resources - training, competence, and experience.
• Support sales companies with training materials for installation, product knowledge, and inspector roles.
• Assist in developing and taking our new service initiatives, installation training and supervision to the market.
• Maintain RSAB's materials on the intranet.
• Communicate with sales companies, partners, and classification societies regarding inspection-related matters.
• Conduct or assist in training sessions.
• Contribute to the development of RSAB's service offering and customer scope.
Qualifications
• Education in project management, business administration, or quality assurance at academic level or equivalent experience.
• Self-driven and able to manage projects from start to finish.
• Strong computer and documentation skills.
• Communicative and passionate about educating others.
• Experience in project management and quality assurance.
• Comfortable working in a role that combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural for you as well. Feel free to read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values, that were established about 30 years ago and still serve as guidelines for our operations. They encourage us to focus on customer experience and remind us that each one of us, individually and together, contributes to Roxtec's success. You can find Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Jerker Stötsberg, Process and Operations Manager, +46 733 31 30 99, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-11-23. Ersättning
enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE25-57". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International AB
(org.nr 556370-8063) Jobbnummer
9585719