Quality Manager
2025-06-25
Where do people love what they do, and being great at what they do?
At Swisslog, that's where! Our teams are the heart of a world-leading Robotics company that's harnessing the power of technology to shape the future of intralogistics.
The result?
We're transforming performance and efficiency for customers across the globe, giving them the vital edge in their markets.
As Quality Manager based in Linköping, you are the responsible contact person for production in Boxholm and also provide on-site support. You will report to the Head of Product Quality. You are also part of the local management team.
Make an impact
Continuous further development of quality standards and processes
Planning and implementation of internal audits and support with external audits
Ongoing analyses to ensure supplier quality and supplier development
Reporting, organization and updating of quality-related documentation
Design and implementation of quality assurance activities, such as training employees on quality systems
Support of local supplier management
Further development of your team in the area of quality management
Promotion of a culture of continuous improvement and quality awareness at the site
What you need to succeed
Several years of professional experience in a comparable position as well as initial management experience
Sound knowledge of quality management and certifications, in particular the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 standards
Six Sigma training is an advantage (Green Belt)
Knowledge of relevant quality methods (such as risk analysis, root cause analysis, 8D process steps, error management in production)
Business fluent in Swedish and good written and spoken English
Good SAP skills
Strong communication skills and enjoy working with internal and external partners
Independent, structured way of working as well as hands-on mentality and proactivity
Travel activities within specific projects (approx. 15 days / year)
Our promise to you
Swisslog is a world of opportunity for people who can deliver a game changing mission: driving the future of intralogistics, by shaping an era of robotic and data-driven automated solutions that create exceptional customer value.
Join us on this journey and you'll be part of a global enterprise that's proud of its Swiss roots - and hugely excited by the worldwide opportunities open to everyone in the Swisslog family. So come and realize your potential, in a team that's united by passion and driven by the OneSwisslog team spirit.
About Swisslog
Swisslog is shaping the future of intralogistics. As part of the KUKA Group, we work on the latest technologies that are reimagining the world of logistics. We're a team of 3,000+ experts from 50 countries, serving some of the world's largest and most exciting brands. Together, we're implementing smart and innovative approaches - including flexible robot-based and data-driven automation solutions that are transforming the supply chain. So join our team and share your unique perspective.
Join the journey!
If you think a career with Swisslog could be what you are looking for, we 'd love to hear from you.
