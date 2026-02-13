Quality Lead
Rider Levett Bucknall Nordics AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rider Levett Bucknall Nordics AB i Stockholm
Why RLB?
At RLB, we live by four simple ideas: Truth, Trust, Together, Tomorrow. Four values that live at the heart of RLB. A place where People Make Progress.
We value your skills, talents and unique perspectives - we think they are priceless.
Bring them to RLB and you'll be empowered to shape our future and your career in new and meaningful ways.
We'll give you opportunities to work on some of the most ambitious and exciting projects currently being designed and developed in the built environment sector.
You'll continue to learn and advance as everyone who works for us is provided with a tailored training programme. Our mentoring and reverse mentoring schemes will enable you to share your expertise while gaining fresh insights.
What makes RLB unique is our inclusive culture. As an independent, employee-owned business, teamwork and collaboration lies at the heart of everything we do. Hybrid and flexible working arrangements and family-friendly policies are just some of the ways we invest in employee wellbeing.
Join us and you will thrive personally as well as professionally.
Role Overview
As Quality Lead , you will act as the senior authority for Quality across complex, multi-phase hyperscale data-centre developments. You will lead the end-to-end quality management process across all project stages during design, construction, commissioning and handover.
This role requires deep expertise in data centre systems, including mechanical and electrical distribution, Integrated modular products, power generation, cooling systems, structured cabling, life safety systems and hyperscale digital infrastructure.
Role Responsibilities
Quality Assurance and Control
Develop and implement the client's quality management plan, processes, and procedures tailored to delivering the required standard of quality for the project. This includes setting up quality benchmarks and defining acceptance criteria.
Ensure that quality plans, Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs), construction plans, and material/technical submittals meet the required standards before construction begins.
Oversee quality compliance for all construction, MEP and IT systems
Coordination and Communication
Oversee the selection and management of subcontractors and suppliers to ensure they understand and commit to quality standards. Support pre-construction meetings to align on quality requirements.
Plan and oversee all off site Quality inspections such as FATs
Risk Management
Conduct thorough work package quality risk assessments to identify potential quality-related risks. In conjunction with key stakeholders, develop and implement mitigation strategies to address these risks before construction starts. Regularly update the risk register and communicate risks to relevant stakeholders.
Lead quality risk management workshops with the project team to effectively manage the quality risks for packages of work.
Identify and mitigate quality risks across the project
Construction Phase
Quality Assurance and Control
Liaise with quality management colleagues and the construction team to ensure an adequate level of inspections is taking place to comply with quality standards, specifications, and ITPs. Document findings and follow up on corrective actions.
Oversee the samples, benchmarks and 'first in kind' installations to ensure compliance with the required quality standards.
Progressively identify and address defects or issues throughout the construction phase, ensuring timely resolution.
Coordination and Communication
Maintain ongoing communication with the main contractor and client to address any quality issues that arise. Attend necessary meetings and workshops to discuss quality-related matters.
Reporting and Documentation
Prepare detailed quality reports for the client, highlighting any issues or data trends.
Ensure relevant stakeholders keep comprehensive records of all inspections, audits, and quality-related activities.
Prepare quality knowledge shares based on site findings to be used as notifications to the wider business.
Candidate Profile
Qualifications
Membership or working towards professional membership of a relevant construction or quality body, i.e. ICWCI, CQI or similar.
Candidates must possess a degree-level education or higher.
Experience
Previous experience in a quality-related role on a large-scale datacentre projects.
Proven experience in managing teams and building strong client relationships.
Familiarity with relevant industry standards, codes, and regulations.
Excellent organisational and communication skills.
Ability to work effectively in a site-based role and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Proficiency in QA/QC software and digital tools.
Certification in QA/QC management (e.g., ISO 9001)
RLB Employee Benefits
Our culture is built around enabling you to fulfil your potential, so you can look forward to benefits that include:
Hybrid Working - Working patterns to support your work-life balance.
Well-Rewarded - A competitive salary and generous holiday entitlement. As well as the opportunity to purchase up to five extra days.
Personal Development - A continuous learning and development programme, including established APC and in-house mentoring schemes.
Additional Benefits - We offer a wide range of benefits including professional membership subscriptions.
Exceptional Exposure - You'll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects across different sectors and regions.
Social Responsibility - We hold team and social events as well as charity fundraising and volunteering activities.
Our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Promise
We believe in building a diverse and inclusive environment where each person can be themselves, feel valued for their contribution and be challenged and supported to reach their full potential. We have a responsibility to support the communities in which we live and work, and that our workforce should reflect these communities and our clients. Our talent strategy should enable us to overcome bias in the construction industry by recruiting, retaining, developing, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce. Find out more here: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - RLB | Europe
If you require any reasonable adjustments to support you during any stage of the application or interview process, please contact our recruitment team at: recruitment@uk.rlb.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15
E-post: recruitment@uk.rlb.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rider Levett Bucknall Nordics AB
(org.nr 559531-0912) Arbetsplats
Rider Levett Bucknall Jobbnummer
9742728