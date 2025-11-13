Quality Inspector / Engineer - Electrical equipment to Siemens Energy
2025-11-13
Company Presentation For our client Siemens Energy, a leading global player in the energy industry, we are now looking for a Quality Inspector/Engineer - Electrical Equipment for an assignment at their site in Finspång.
Thanks to high-tech and innovative product development, the company is an established partner in the energy sector, delivering advanced and sustainable solutions to meet the market's current and future needs.
This assignment offers you the opportunity to work in an international and forward-looking environment with excellent opportunities for development.
This is initially a 12-month consultancy assignment through Unik Resurs, with a strong possibility of extension.
We apply ongoing selection, which means the assignment may be filled before the application deadline.
Tasks and Responsibilities Our team is responsible for quality requirements within Oil & Gas and complex engineering projects - from proposal support through the full execution phase up to equipment handover to the client. We work with Project Quality Management, inspection activities, project coordination, and collaboration with classification societies.
The O&G team is part of the Siemens Energy Quality organization in Finspång and is also integrated into the global Quality team.
About the Position As a Quality Inspector/Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring the quality of Siemens Energy products and supplier equipment. Your main responsibilities include:
• Planning and performing inspections at Siemens Energy and supplier sites
• Following up on inspection results and actively contributing to resolving open quality issues
• Participating in project meetings and supporting ongoing projects
• Close collaboration with the engineering team
• Acting as Project Supplier Quality Manager (PSQM) when required
• Traveling within Sweden and across Europe, expected to be around 60% of working time
The primary workplace is Finspång, Sweden. However, we also welcome candidates based elsewhere in Europe who can travel to the Swedish office when needed.
Location We are open to candidates based in Sweden or Central Europe (e.g., Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands) who can travel to Sweden occasionally.
Your profile Candidate Profile - Skills
• Strong communication skills
• Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage
• Highly organized with a structured way of working
• Degree in Electrical Engineering or extensive experience within inspection
• Knowledge of PED, ASME and/or structural design codes
• Strong administrative skills and proficiency in MS Office
Nice-to-Have Skills
• Additional language skills
• Training or personal certifications related to PED, ASME, AWS, etc.
• Basic understanding of mechanical engineering and equipment
• Experience with SAP and PLM2020
Personal Characteristics
• Structured, self-driven, and responsible
• Flexible and willing to travel outside normal working hours when required
Requirements
• Minimum 3 years of experience within inspection
Join Unik Resurs - Your Career and Development Are Our Priority! Our Offer:
• Fixed Monthly Salary: Enjoy financial stability with a competitive and reliable monthly salary.
• Secure Employment Terms: We adhere to collective agreements and offer attractive insurance benefits to ensure your safety and well-being.
• Personal and Professional Development: You'll have ongoing contact with your Consultant Manager, who provides both personal support and professional coaching.
• Unique Network: As part of Unik Resurs, you are never alone. You'll join a network of professionals where collaboration and support are at the core.
• Skills Development through Unik Academy: We invest in your future through continuous learning and development opportunities via our Unik Academy.
We welcome you to take the next step in your career with Unik Resurs. Apply today to become part of our dedicated and forward-thinking team!
Apply today! If you match the profile above, don't hesitate to apply today! Selection is ongoing, which means the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Be sure to include a detailed motivation explaining why you are the right candidate for this position and update the information in your CV.
Apply by clicking on "Apply" and registering in our database, in accordance with GDPR regulations.
For questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruitment team.
