We are searching for Quality Engineers in Norrkoping/Finspang, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Define and implement quality standards and testing procedures to ensure all products meet regulatory and internal requirements.
Conduct audits in compliance with ISO 9001:2015 to uphold and enhance the organization's quality management system.
Establish and track quality metrics across the full manufacturing process to drive performance and consistency.
Identify root causes of quality issues in both products and processes, and implement corrective and preventive actions.
Test and evaluate systems and procedures to ensure operational reliability and regulatory compliance.
Experience Profile:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical, Industrial, or related Engineering field
Experience as a Quality Engineer or in a similar role
Proficient in QMS and testing methodologies
Strong understanding of technical documentation
Skilled in statistical analysis and data-driven decision-making
Detail-oriented with excellent problem-solving skills
Team player with strong analytical abilities
Fluency in English.
