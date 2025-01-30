Quality Engineer to UMS Skeldar in Linköping
UMS Skeldar Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2025-01-30
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UMS Skeldar Sweden AB i Linköping
With a combination of research and development, UMS Skeldar offers an advanced helicopter platform for the defence industry and civil security. Together we create a culture focusing on Communication, Trust and Commitment. We like to do fun things together and we know that our team is our greatest asset. Here, our employees are encouraged to constantly develop and grow to their full potential.
We are excited being able to strengthen our Quality team within the department of Product and Compliance. With this we will secure a continuous development and improvement of our quality management work. As a Quality Engineer, your primary responsibilities will include ensuring that both internal and external requirements are met according to our standards (e.g. EN9001 and EN9100). You will develop and improve processes, conduct quality inspections, and perform internal controls and audits in production and manufacturing, as well as external audits at our sub-suppliers. You will also work with performing FMEA. In the role as a Quality Engineer, you will (besides the above):
Work within the entire production flow to ensure that internal and external components, processes, and finished products meet the set requirements
Be responsible for and develop the incoming goods inspection process
Be responsible for the quarantine and lead quality investigations
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?In the role of Quality Engineer, we are looking for an accurate person who is driven by delivering with high quality. We are looking for you with the ability to cooperate well with both colleagues and external parties. You are not afraid to take on new work tasks and can solve and manage tasks on your own. You like solving and analysing problems to understand the long-term consequences.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a university degree within engineering or relevant area as well as relevant work experience.
It is preferable if you have experience of Quality Management Systems. It is an advantage if you have experience from manufacturing companies where you have worked actively to pursue quality issues.
The position requires both English and Swedish in speaking and writing.
We offer:
an opportunity to be part of a dynamic company that is constantly developing, where your influence plays an important role
high tech and market leading product in the unmanned industry
a familiar work culture characterized by spirit of cooperation and high commitment
activities that promote both social community and health, through our Party Committee, Health Committee, Board Games Committee and a Women's Network.
More information:
Workplace: Linköping.
Type of employment: Full-time.
Start: Immediately with regard to notice period.
Travel: Travels domestic as well as internationally will occur.
For employment within UMS Skeldar, it is required that you will be approved in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For some roles with certain security-sensitive activities it may require certain citizenship.
We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
Key words: Kvalitetsingenjör, Process Quality Engineer, Quality Specialist, FMEA, ISO9001 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UMS Skeldar Sweden AB
(org.nr 559006-2245), https://www.umsskeldar.aero Arbetsplats
UMS Skeldar Jobbnummer
9134965