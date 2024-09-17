Quality Engineer to Quintus Technologies in Västerås
Norén & Lindholm AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-09-17
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norén & Lindholm AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a dedicated Quality Engineer looking to develop your skills and make a difference? Do you want to be part of a world-leading and innovative company that constantly strives to stay at the forefront of its industry?
We are now looking for a Quality Engineer to work and grow together with us in an international environment with plenty of opportunities. In this role you will be part of the Quality team. We have high ambitions to foster a quality culture where all employees deliver according to customer expectations throughout the entire organization, to increase customer satisfaction and improve profitability in a sustainable way.
The Role of Quality Engineer
Quality Engineers are one of the key roles working with the process to fulfill requirements of the ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) Code and other standards and regulations regarding certification of pressure vessels. In this role, you will collaborate with different stakeholders across the company and with external parties such as suppliers and third-party inspectors.
Additionally, your work will include
Drive nonconformity management and continuous improvement of the business.
Apply quality methods, processes, and tools to drive root-cause analysis and actions related to quality issues, including coaching how to perform structured root-cause analysis to spread the knowledge within the company.
Conducting internal audits.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking a dedicated Quality Engineer with several years of experience in Quality Management and a strong interest in establishing, implementing, and improving processes.
We highly value your personality and wish for you to be a positive and driven person with good communication and influence skills. This is to build trust with both colleagues and external parties to Quintus. You thrive in a social and collaborative role and are eager to share ideas and experiences.
We believe in innovation and continuous improvement and in the power of diverse perspectives. Therefore, we value your ability to see new opportunities, and to constructively and respectfully challenge the status quo.
Your background
You probably have a Bachelor of Science in relevant Engineering field, experience in Quality Management according to ISO 9001 and ability to read and interpret regulations and standards. It is a significant advantage if you have good knowledge of multiple methods for root-cause analysis and improvement work, such as Lean and Six Sigma, with the ability to both drive issue resolution and coach and train others in these methods.
Since you will be part of an international environment, both English and Swedish are a must, both written and spoken.
You will be part of a small and highly significant quality team. This gives you an excellent opportunity to work on varied tasks and get an overview of the entire company. It also opens great opportunities for your personal and professional development within Quintus.
Quintus Technologies is specialized in the design, manufacturing, installation, and support of high-pressure systems for sheet metal forming and advanced materials densification for high-quality industrial components. Headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, and represented in 45 countries worldwide, the company is the world leader in high-pressure technology and has delivered more than 1,900 systems to customers across the globe within industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical implants.
Does this opportunity sound interesting to you?
In this recruitment, we cooperate with Norén & Lindholm. For more information, please contact Anna Hemmingsson +46 (0)70 778 81 35, anna@norenlindholm.se
for more information. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Selection and interviews will be done ongoing. All applications will be handled confidentially. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norén & Lindholm AB
(org.nr 556674-5047), http://norenlindholm.se/ Arbetsplats
Norén & Lindholm Jobbnummer
8906481