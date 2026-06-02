Quality Engineer
Exeger Operations AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Exeger Operations AB i Stockholm
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines – all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
YOU WILL DO
As Quality Engineer at Exeger you are to ensure that products and processes meet established quality standards by identifying shortfalls, developing corrective measures, and implementing quality control systems. This role offers both hands-on work in our daily operations as well as strategic work within the cross-functional forums at Exeger. You represent Quality in both internal and customer-related projects and you are a reliable and supportive partner to all departments, across all processes, nurturing our quality culture.
The role offers a work environment with tasks in many different subject areas, from development to production. You will develop and follow procedures, lead NC investigations, identify and do improvements, and work close to production and R&I. You are used to documenting your work and you have a willingness and capability to train others.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
We are looking for a driven, structured and independent person with a strong quality mindset, capable of driving cross functional improvements and with the ability to navigate in a fast-paced environment. Our organization requires and values self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. To succeed in this role, we believe you have 3 years of experience working with in Quality or process development within the manufacturing industry, could be a chemistry lab, the food industry etc. Other skills required:
Relevant university degree
Experience in setting up SPC
Experience of working withing a QMS
Working with continual improvements
Good knowledge in quality tools like RCA, PFMEA, DFMEA
Good knowledge of data analysis and risk assessment
EXEGERIANS
We are offering a multicultural workplace, where we constantly strive to evolve as employees and create a great atmosphere. Your contribution will be important. At Exeger we also strive to have a great sense of belonging and team spirit. You will join truly engaged, solution-oriented and curious colleagues in a constant growing and innovative company. We have R&D, Operations, Go-to market, and Corporate Function divisions all under the same roof.
WHAT NOW
In this process we collaborate with Friday. To apply for the role please visit their web page: https://friday.se/pnty_job/4703-quality-engineer-till-innovativt-deep-tech-bolag/
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
In 2009, we started our journey to create world-changing solar cells to improve everyday life. Exeger is a Swedish manufacturing company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. With its resilient and flexible design, the material named PowerfoyleTM can be seamlessly integrated into all products that benefit from being self-powered. Our culture is what holds us together, it's our DNA. It's who we are and what we're not. It's why we do things the Exeger way and why that matters. We are pioneers. We break new ground and push boundaries that others did not know existed. Our culture is based on trust, courage and motion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Exeger Operations AB
(org.nr 559073-6806), https://www.exeger.com/
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Exeger Jobbnummer
9942822